Museum director sparks controversy by saying tourism has turned Florence into a “prostitute”

(CNN) — The director of the Galleria dell’Accademia said mass tourism had turned the Italian city of Florence into a “prostitute”, sparking outrage and some calling for his resignation.

Although Cecily Holberg apologized, Italian politicians this week described her comments as offensive to Florentines.

“Once a city becomes a whore, it is difficult for it to become a virgin again,” Holberg, the German art historian who has directed the museum since 2015, said at a news conference on Monday, in which she highlighted the museum’s successes. Did.

“Now we find no shops, not normal shops, but only those selling gadgets and souvenirs specifically for tourists and this should be closed,” he said.

Holberg’s comments were immediately met with reaction from Italy’s Minister of Culture and the Mayor of Florence, who in the past have been in favor of Italian museums being run by Italians.

Holberg’s tenure at the museum expires in June, and before the scandal there were calls for his contract not to be renewed and given to an Italian instead.

In 2014, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini opened all museum directorates to foreigners, with Italy’s current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saying she would make reforms when the contract expired.

Florence Mayor Dario Nardella declared before the Florence City Council on Monday that the city deserves the respect and that tourism employs thousands of people.

“Tourism is a resource, it must be managed, but there is not a single issue on which this government has not fought, from the protection of the historic center with UNESCO rules to the protection of specific products, brakes on certain activities and, Ultimately, with a rule that eliminates short-term rentals,” Nardella said.

Matteo Renzi, a former prime minister and former mayor of Florence, said he would take the matter of Hallberg’s tenure to the Culture Ministry.

He announced in a statement, “I will submit a question to the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano regarding the shameful statements made by the director of the Galleria dell’Accademia. It is unacceptable to define Florence as a prostitute. Holberg must apologize or Should resign.” on Monday.

Hallberg retracted his statement, saying that he loved Florence and that he had not intended to offend the city or its residents, and clarified that he had only meant that Florence, like Venice and other cities, was affected by tourism. was being “crushed”, according to a museum spokesperson.

“I’m sorry for using the wrong words. What I wanted to say is that Florence should witness a more conscious tourism, not a tourism that has been dismantled. For example, with the Academy, we Have tried to enhance each of its extraordinary parts,” he said in the museum’s statement sent to CNN this Tuesday.

“Serious and offensive”

Florence is a huge tourist attraction. It is a World Heritage Site and contains a large collection of museums, churches, historical buildings and works of art.

Italy’s Culture Minister Sangiuliano said his ministry would study the matter further, but described Holberg’s words as “serious and offensive”.

In a statement provided by the Culture Ministry, he said, “Florence is a wonderful city that represents our national identity and an important part of our history. To insult it means to hurt the feelings of all of Italy and ours. I am all Will evaluate appropriate initiatives.”

Florence’s Deputy Mayor Alessia Bettini called the comments “misleading” in a statement sent to CNN from her office.

“Calling Florenza a whore is the most serious offense I have ever heard from someone who also plays such an important institutional role,” Bettini said in the statement.

“According to the museum director, therefore, Florentines are the children of a prostitute and tourists are the clients of a prostitute? Holberg disrespects the history of Florence, where he worked, he disrespects the work of thousands of people and most Above all he insults the Florentines, himself, who as a non-Florentine is very grateful to Florence”.