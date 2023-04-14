Music industry urges Spotify to limit AI use

The music industry has begun to view songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI) as a serious risk. So Universal Music asked platforms like Apple Music and Spotify to stop training AI models.

The company, one of the three most important recording companies in the world, understands that these tools violate the copyright of the songs.

The request is also based on use without the creator’s consent. That is, the absence of economic compensation for the enjoyment of something belonging to another.

Companies do not rule out lawsuits

The Financial Times accessed one of the emails sent by the UMG. In it, the company guarantees that it will not hesitate to “take measures” to protect the rights of its artists.

“The training of many generative AIs takes place with popular music. You could say ‘I want to write a song with lyrics like Taylor Swift, voice like Bruno Mars and something like a song by Harry Styles’. The result obtained is because the AI ​​was trained on the intellectual property of these artists”, assured a source quoted by the report.

It is not even ruled out to file a lawsuit against any company that does not respect copyright. The email mentions artists including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Bad Gyal.

The thread adds a recent Google story. The company already has a tool to generate music from text, called MusicLM. The model is trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music. However, this functionality has not yet been put into operation due to the risk of possible misappropriation of creative content.

The company found that 1% of the music the AI ​​generated was an exact replica of the work used in training. Product developers said:

“Our experiments show that MusicLM outperforms previous systems in both audio quality and adherence to text description. Furthermore, we demonstrate that it can be conditioned by both text and melody, as it can transform whistled and whispered melodies according to the style described in a text subtitle’.

AI Text-to-Music has arrived. MusicLM is a model by Google Research that generates high-fidelity music from text descriptions. Basically just enter some text and it will create the music. 🤯 Attached video shows sample text prompts and AI generated music. pic.twitter.com/C2mII0M5zv —Dave Lee (@heydave7) January 27, 2023

Spotify AI and DJ

Another precedent on the subject is the AI ​​​​contribution to offer a DJ on Spotify that mixes songs that the system considers to be the most pleasing to the user. In addition, he has an artificially generated but realistic-looking voice.

During the experience, you’ll hear details about each track and the artist who sings it, all narrated by artificial intelligence.

The virtual DJ uses the users’ music history to create a personalized mix. It updates this list every day, unlike the lists in the Weekly Discovery section.

So far, the feature is only available to premium customers in the United States and Canada. This is because the voice generated by artificial intelligence has not yet included other languages.

People who live in enabled countries must enter the application and press the DJ option, which is only available in the mobile version of Android and iOS devices.

Finally, if the user does not feel comfortable with the music he is listening to, just press the DJ button again to stop playback and suggest a new mix

