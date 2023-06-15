Music Labels Are Suing Twitter For 230 Million Euros

Seventeen music publishers, including Universal Music and Sony Music, are suing Twitter for failing to respect copyright laws. They demand compensation of 230 million euros.

Twitter is accused of allowing users to publish music on the platform without the author’s permission. The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), which protects the interests of music labels, claims that Twitter “allows and encourages” infringement for profit. She’s filing the lawsuit in Nashville.

Unlike other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, Twitter does not have licensing agreements with music publishers. Those licenses bring in billions a year, according to music website Pitchfork.

“Twitter stands alone as the largest platform to have outright refused to license millions of songs,” said NMPA CEO David Israelite. This gives the platform an ‘unfair advantage’ over its competitors. The NMPA alleges that Twitter uses copyrighted audio and video recordings to increase the engagement of its users. This in turn leads to more revenue from advertising.

