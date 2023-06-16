Music labels are suing Twitter for copyright infringement

A coalition of 17 music publishers, including Universal Music and Sony Music, has filed a lawsuit against Twitter for failing to respect copyright laws. Together, the groups seek more than $250 million.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee.

Twitter is accused of allowing users to publish music on the platform without the author’s permission. Negotiations between the social media company and the music industry had failed several months ago.

“Twitter stands alone as the largest platform to have outright refused to license millions of songs,” said David Israelite, CEO of the National Music Publishers Association. “It can no longer hide behind the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and refuse to pay songwriters and publishers.”

The complaint states that Twitter says it is removing the songs, but according to music publishers, it takes a very long time, “sometimes weeks or more.” They charge $150,000 per violation. So the 1,700 examples they give bring the bill to over 250 million.

Other platforms, such as Snapchat or YouTube, have entered into an agreement with music publishers.