Musician Pharrell Williams Debuts in Louis Vuitton: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Celebs at a Fashion Show” | fashion and beauty

Last night, Pharrell Williams (50) unveiled his first fashion show as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton. And there was a lot of pressure on him, because Pharrell had a big spot to fill. That of former director Virgil Abloh. The news of Pharrell Williams becoming Abloh’s successor became known in mid-February.

Fashion icon Abloh passed away in 2021 at the age of 41 from a rare type of cancer. Pharrell himself had been active in the fashion world for some time. He has been a guest designer for Moncler, Adidas and previously Louis Vuitton.

Tribute to Abloh with many celebrities

Several celebrities attended to support the singer and designer in Pharrell’s nerve-racking debut. Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z. and another power couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. But also Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Lenny Kravitz, just to name a few. From the front row he watched the Spring-Summer 2024 men’s show at Pont-Neuf in the heart of Paris.

But why did the fashion house choose a celebrity and not a fashion designer? And can the musician live up to the high expectations? The show became a tribute to Abloh. Williams said in his, “I dedicate this moment to the great man who came before me.” show notes,

All you need to know about the show

What did the public see? The show opened with a song composed by Pharrell himself. Well one striking trend: The worlds of music and fashion are increasingly intersecting. Think also of singer Dua Lipa who created a collection with Versace.

Pharrell previously told Vogue that the show is about “LoVe.” And the second message was one of inclusivity. Pharrell says he designs for people, not just men.



Pieces of clothing such as a knitted jacket in the familiar Chanel style, a long duster coat with mesh fabric, a jacquard suit and a leather bomber jacket were passed. There were also simple gray suits, denim dominated and Pharrell introduced a new print called ‘demoflage’. It resembles an army print, but again inspired by Louis Vuitton’s checkered damier print. As in the picture below.

What did the people present think? The music was great, but one important thing let me down

Apart from all the celebs in the audience, there was also a happy Antwerp resident. Dries Vriesecker, co-founder of the Antwerp online magazine ENFNTS TERRIBLES, experienced the phenomenon up close. “It was impressive. I’ve never seen so many celebrities at a fashion show.”

“The show was put together as soon as the bridge was painted gold. And the music, which had me dancing in my chair half the time, just like the people around me.

The Antwerp resident expected more from the collection itself. “I had high expectations, but they weren’t met. They opted for entertainment, not groundbreaking design. The designs were nice, but not innovative. One look that stays with me is the one with a cute yellow fur coat. In general But the collection didn’t blow my socks off, it could have been a little more.

And we read that period too in many other reactions from big names in the fashion world. “The emphasis was on the demure prints of the house and it felt a bit institutional. But the show took us on a tour of the entire Louis Vuitton archive,” says Business of Fashion. “From customization to sports: there was something for everyone . And the best looks featured the same idiosyncrasy that Pharrell infuses into his personal style, too.



Many thought that Pharrell was not good enough. but what they did with absolute certainty is to refute the trend

Vogue was particularly charmed by the accessories. The collection featured large headwear, one of the items Pharrell is known for. And the attractive bag also caught her attention. “Many people thought Pharrell wasn’t good enough. But what he did with absolute certainty is disprove that. He’s brought us unlimited joy.”

The fashionista also emphasized in her review on the hat and bag. “Other memorable design elements found throughout the collection include jackets and hats, caps, round glasses and the ‘LV Lovers’ logo with exaggerated footprints and soles.”

“To reinforce its inclusive message, the designer cast a curvy male model for the first time,” says British style magazine Dazed. “Even more exciting was the re-introduction of the iconic Mirror bag, once adored by Paris Hilton.”

And they went wild with the music, too. The show ended with a chorus repeating ‘happiness.’ The models did a final lap on the 283-meter bridge. Pharrell emerged in a flared demagogue suit, bowed and held his hands up in prayer, pointing to the sky. He did and knelt before his design team.

The American L’Official also thought it was a festive show. “The chorus was a nod to embracing black culture—an initiative that Abloh was also constantly working on.”

“In contrast to the big ‘whisper luxury’ trend that is now dominating, we saw big logos and bold colors and text on the front of the clothes, such as ‘The Louis Vuitton Lovers Present’. A new direction was taken and yet Pharrell also followed his predecessor. Stay true to,” he concluded.

