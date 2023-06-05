‘My father and grandfather ran away’

we are all set obsessed Of Excitement As the show is also available through HBO Max in the Netherlands. is one of the main characters in the series Sydney SweeneyHe How plays. in an interview with sunday today Tells the actress what her family thinks about the series.

Chain

Excitement Very popular over the years. Those who follow TikTok or Instagram will come across countless memes and videos about the series. among others zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi ,kissing booth) play in the American series. The series is based on an Israeli TV series which clearly matches some of the themes 13 Reasons Whysuch as relationships, identity, social media and substance abuse. The series leaves little to the imagination in some scenes and this means we sometimes see the actors naked.

Family

Sydney Sweeney says her family reacted quite differently to her starring in the series. “My mother used to visit me on the sets many times, so she knew the story. Not my father – I didn’t prepare my father at all. My father and my grandfather waved it off and ran away. I…

Luckily, her grandmother replied Assistant on the series. “My grandma is a big supporter of mine, she’s a big fan of mine,” Sydney says. “I usually take her around the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

Recording

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a while before we get its third season Excitement be able to binge, The shooting of the new season was to begin in February 2023, but production has been delayed. this is partly because Sam Levinsonproducer of Excitementworking on new series now Sculpture, Besides, hero Zendaya has a very busy schedule. it allows recording Excitement Not yet launched, HBO flagship show francesca orci Do you know deadline,

Source: NSMBL, Sunday Today | Image: NL Image