My partner’s kids don’t like me: ‘Be yourself and be present’

conflict of interest

Anyway, all of this to say: Being a stepmom isn’t easy, if only because it carries a huge cultural weight. A woman is expected to be a caregiver, to treat children with affection, but in the role of stepmother, a certain distance must be maintained. Those conflicting interests are complex. Today, there are almost more blended families than what would be called “nuclear families,” so a lot of people struggle with this.

Because really, what should you do if you meet a cool new love who has one or more kids from a previous relationship. And then those kids don’t have to know anything about you – and you have to make that clear too. A situation that fortunately I have no experience with myself, and which is exactly what our pub is for. Thousands of seasoned experts, whether untrained or otherwise, who know what to do with it.

Advice

‘My boyfriend has two kids and one of them at first thought I was really stupid. I actually cycled home crying because of the humiliation and the bad environment. Things are going well now; Is it comfortable and my boyfriend and I bought a house.

Tip 1: Be yourself and be present. You belong in your partner’s life and you are allowed to be there. If you are not happy for some time, be happy yourself. 2. It’s your problem, but the solution lies with your partner and his kids. Don’t feel responsible for that. 3. Home is really important for children; Sometimes they may feel uncomfortable with another person in their home. Discuss it, let them be tired and grumpy, but not abusive or mean. 4. Give yourself some time and space. It takes energy to get used to each other and deal with a bad environment. So if you need a weekend or evening to yourself, do so!’

‘Oh, I was just a kid. My mother’s partner has always been friendly towards me, showing interest and yet keeping his distance. Only after years (read puberty and out of home) did things settle down, and now after many years everything is just cake and egg. In any case, don’t try to pressure her into being liked. Usually it has the opposite effect.

‘Things are going great for us, but two basic principles have helped me a lot: don’t expect too much from them and take them seriously.’

“Being the child of a dead parent who has many of the same friends or a divorced parent with lots of drama, I want to stand up for the child too.” As a child you don’t choose anything and don’t really have a say in family/living conditions until you’re old enough to leave home. Possibly complex emotions, sadness, anger. And you are still young and haven’t developed all the coping strategies in life yet. The ‘annoying behaviour’ may be to express anger, but it is also the only thing available to the child to express that displeasure!

Finding a new partner (especially if it’s early or living with your parents) isn’t easy. Even if you are very nice and sweet etc, it is not personal. Give them time, space with their parents, make sure they can discuss it with their kids and realize that you just can’t fulfill/replace that parenting role. That’s why a little caution in your approach is very beneficial. If you manage to build a good relationship, then she is really beautiful and special!’

‘Stepmother here! Highly dependent on how the dude and his ex-girlfriend went about the breakup/what stories they get about it/how old the kids are. But the most important thing I’ve learned over the years: persistence. It doesn’t matter how hard they kick or push, show them you’re not going away. Your partner and former partner make parenting decisions, so you are not the primary teacher. Just let it run well. you’re just there And if they allow it, you are there for them too. You never have to put up with disrespectful behavior and you can even ask your partner to stand up for it, but above all, let the kids go through their own process.

you’re just there similar. And when they see that you’re not going away anymore, that maybe you’re not a monster, that you make their father happy, then they’ll also realize that you can be laughed at, that you can be trusted. Yes, you are there. I think that’s the hardest thing, because they’re little, unreasonable fools who aren’t even you! So give yourself lots of grace. And before you know it, they are going to rooms.’

When do you break up? “A person can only change 5 percent, can you live with that?”read this also