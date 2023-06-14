Mysterious sci-fi film shot in Netflix Top 10

film news The film ‘Ad Astra’ can be streamed on Netflix from Tuesday 30 May. The film became instantly popular because it entered the Netflix Top 10 and took second place there.

astronaut with a mission

Astronaut Roy McBride travels across the solar system to try to find out what happened 30 years ago to his father and the rest of the crew, who have never been found. He travels to Neptune to uncover the truth about his missing father and investigate a mysterious power surge that threatens the entire universe.

Direction and Cast

The film is directed by James Grey. known for films such as Grey’s armageddon time And lost city of z,

Brad Pitt plays astronaut Roy McBride and his missing father is played by Tommy Lee Jones. In addition to these two top actors, we see Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Kimberly Ellis, and Lorraine Dean.

Daring

The film has an average score of 6.5/10 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, we see that opinions about the film are quite divided. The audience gave the film a modest 40% and critics gave it a favorable 80%.

“Gray dazzles with his bold use of light, color and physics. His penetrating close-ups are just as compelling, never losing sight of the human.”

“While looking for other intelligent beings in this galaxy, ‘Ad Astra’ instead tells us that there are still many discoveries to be made in those around us.”

stream the movie

If you haven’t seen this amazing movie yet, you can stream it on Netflix now.