Mystery in Paris and the best comedies on Netflix

Fun and full of twists, Mystery in Paris premiered on Netflix last Friday (March 31). With Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the lead role, the continuation of Mystery in the Mediterranean did not take long to conquer the platform’s subscribers – after all, it is among the best comedies on streaming.

“After opening an investigative agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz finally get a big case: their billionaire friend is kidnapped on their wedding day,” reads the official synopsis of Mystery in Paris on Netflix.

Along with Adam Sandler (Throwing High) and Jennifer Aniston (Friends), the cast of Mystery in Paris includes Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Devil), Enrique Arce (Knightfall), Tony Goldwyn (Ghost: On the Other Side of Life), Annie Mumolo (Two Aunts Crazy on Vacation) and Wilmer Valderrama (Enchantment).

We’ve listed below the 7 best comedy movies to watch after Mystery in Paris on Netflix; check out!

back to the dance

Released in 2022, De Volta ao Baile featured for several weeks in the Top 10 on Netflix, which proves its great popularity among the platform’s audience. The comedy film stars Rebel Wilson (Cats), and its cast also includes Sam Richardson (Veep) and Justin Hartley (This is Us).

Back to the Ball tells the story of Stephanie, a woman who, after being in a coma for 20 years because of a stunt gone wrong, regains consciousness and embarks on a fun journey to live her biggest high school dream: to be the prom queen.

The Other Guys

The Other Guys stands out for mixing comedy and action in total balance. Released in 2010, the feature is directed by Adam McKay, from the film Vice and the series Succession. The cast is led by Mark Wahlberg (Transformers) and Will Ferrell (Saturday Night Live).

The plot follows the trajectory of Gator and Terry, two bumbling cops who, tired of office bureaucracy, hit the streets and finally have a chance to save the day. It all starts when they bump into a conspiracy involving the highest echelons of power.

The Imperfect Plan

One of the funniest romantic comedies on Netflix, The Imperfect Plan is a success with the public and critics. One of the film’s greatest assets is its all-star cast, which includes Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Zoey Deutch (Zombieland 2), Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels) and Taye Diggs (Chicago).

The Imperfect Plan focuses on the story of Harper and Charlie, two exhausted assistants who, desperate for some peace and quiet, join forces to make their workaholic bosses fall in love. Does the plan work? Just watching to find out!

an almost double

Perfect for those who like national comedies, Uma Almost Dupla recently premiered on Netflix’s Brazilian catalog. The film, which hit theaters in 2018, is anchored by great performances by Cauã Reymond (Ilha de Ferro) and Tatá Werneck (Loucas Para Casar).

A Almost Double follows the journey of an experienced police investigator who, in order to solve a series of murders in a quiet Brazilian city, will need to work with an inefficient delegate. The duo, of course, get involved in the biggest confusions.

Between Wine and Vinegar

The film Entre Vinho e Vinagre combines comedy, drama and romance in a surprising plot full of emotion. The long weight cast includes Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Maya Rudolph (Disenchanted) and Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls).

The plot of Entre Vinho e Vinagre begins when 6 old friends meet for a wine-infused birthday in the Napa Valley. However, after the group gets involved in a big mess, the long-planned trip is shrouded in chaos and increasingly bizarre situations.

thunder squadron

Starring Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaid Mission) and Octavia Spencer (Stars Beyond Time), Thunder Squad is a fun comedy set in the universe of superheroes – perfect for fans of Marvel and DC films, for example.

In the plot of Esquadrão Trovão, two childhood friends meet again and, from then on, end up forming a duo of superheroines when one of them creates a formula that gives superpowers to ordinary people. Jason Bateman (Ozark) is also in the cast.

The lie

Anchored by one of the best performances of Emma Stone’s career (La La Land: Cantando Estações), A Mentira is available in the Brazilian Netflix catalogue. Penn Badgley, Joe Goldberg from the series You, and Amanda Bynes (She’s the Man) complete the cast.

In The Lie, young Olive decides to increase her popularity by pretending to be the biggest ‘bitch’ in school. At first, she even likes her new status, but eventually she has to decide if all this fuss and pretense is really worth it.

Mystery in Paris, along with the movies we’ve listed above, is available on Netflix.