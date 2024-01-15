Mystery of the lost city: 5 surprising stories about it…

The Secret of the Lost City will be broadcast on M6 this Friday, March 8, 2024. On this occasion, Telly Star takes a look at 5 surprising facts about the film.

mystery of the lost city Will be broadcast this Friday March 8, 2024 at 9:10 pm on M6. Straddling between romantic comedy and adventure film, this production by Aaron and Adam Nee (gang of robbers) Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a brilliant but depressed novelist who specializes in writing romantic adventure novels. While promoting her new novel, Loretta is kidnapped by Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire convinced that her novel can lead her to a treasure. Against all odds, Loretta will be saved by Dash (Channing Tatum), the face of the hero from her books…

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum almost didn’t make the movie

If the role of Loretta Sage fits Sandra Bullock perfectly, The queen of romantic comedies almost never made films. In an interview given to deadline The 57-year-old actress revealed this during the SXSW Film Festival “Left the script lying there for seven years.” It was only when Paramount producer Elizabeth Raposo gave her carte blanche that she agreed to take on the project. For his part, Channing Tatum also may not have been in the credits. Initially, the production considered giving the role of Dash to Ryan Reynolds.bullock’s partner Proposal, However, the schedule was too busy to add filming of the Deadpool interpreter the Lost City, So the lines of Mohawk Dash were given to Tatum.

Dash’s look was inspired by Brad Pitt

guest on the set of the ellen degeneres show, Channing Tatum reveals he asked producers to make him look like Brad Pitt ,I told him, ‘I want to look like Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. Can you do this with me?“No sooner said than done! Dash really has a little Tristan Ludlow side…

Daniel Radcliffe steps in to replace Rick O’Connell

In an interview given to hollywood reporterDaniel Radcliffe admitted that he agreed to star in the film because it reminded him of Mother, “I had just seen The Mummy with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, and I said to myself, ‘Ah! There’s no other movie like it!’ And then I read the script for The Lost City and I realized it was the same kind of adventure, very fun. When it’s done well, it’s great.“, he assured.

Channing Tatum made Sandra Bullock die of laughter

One thing’s for sure, there was good humor on set! During one scene, Channing Tatum’s improvisations made Sandra Bullock laugh so much that the actor had to double his lines in the studio. And finally, the sequence was cut during editing…

Daniel Radcliffe felt very small on set

He has grown a lot since then harry potter, but he still feels very small. In an interview given to magical radio breakfast, Daniel Radcliffe admitted that he was intimidated by the big Hollywood actors he faced on set: “I always have to pinch myself when I realize I’m doing a film with Sandra Bullock and my name comes up next to hers. It took me a long time to stop being afraid and overwhelmed by him and start treating him normally.“, he pointed out. And Sandra Bullock isn’t the only one who has influenced the young actor: “When I got to the set, I told them, ‘Guys, I’m doing a movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, we need to do something about their faces and hair.’¸he joked magical radio breakfast,