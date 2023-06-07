N13 closed for three weeks due to Roads and Traffic Agency work: safe crossing, cycle path and bus stop (Nijlen)

In the first phase, work will be carried out from the intersection with Schmootmolendreef and Oude Bewelssteinweg to Grote Steinweg. , © Joren de Weerdt

The Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) will operate the N13 in Kessel (Nijlen) to Grote Steinweg and Kessel-Dorp from Monday 12 June. During the first two weeks, work will be carried out on the Grote Steinweg from the connection with Voetweg to the intersection with Smutmolendreef and Oude Bevelssteinweg. In the last week of June, work is planned on the connection of Berlarsteinweg with Kassel-Dorp. The municipality tries to limit additional nuisance as much as possible.

“A lot of young people pass every day at the crossings for pedestrians and cyclists in Voetweg, Hollekens, Smoutmolendreef and on their way to school or the bus stop on Oude Bevelsteenweg,” says mobility alderman Victor de Groof. (Open VLD). In a joint project, the Roads and Traffic Agency (AWV) will tackle the crossings and bus stops from June 12. By adjusting the location of crossings, they better connect with existing footpaths and cycle paths.

“Yellow-black porches will be installed at crossing points to make them clearly visible and to announce them,” explains De Grof. “By removing unnecessary footpaths and making them green, it will be safer for all road users and the central conductor will also be widened. Two bus stops at the beginning of Grote Steinweg will have an elevated platform, making it easier to get on and off. The works are now being done because a space had become available in the contractor’s schedule, otherwise the work would have been stopped.

The work will begin on June 12 and will consist of two phases. , © Nijlen Municipality

© Joren de Weerdt

minimize disruption as much as possible

The planned works will certainly cause significant traffic disruption, but the City Council has attempted to limit this as much as possible. “For the duration of the works, through traffic on Grote Steinweg from Smutmolendreef to Voetweg will not be possible and in the second phase the zone will be extended to the intersection with Berlarssteinweg. We have mapped a diversion so that traffic is spread out,” says the competent alderman. Traffic from Nijlen towards Lier will be diverted via the N116, towards Kessel via Kesselse Heide. Traffic towards Nijlen will be diverted via Grote Puttingbahn, which will become one-way. In phase one, which is scheduled from 26 to 30 June, traffic from Berlar to Kessel must travel via Lier.

Other measures have also been put in place to limit the nuisance for residents. “In consultation with De Lijn, we have placed an additional bus stop in Radiostraat and we have also made agreements with IOK so that residents can still offer their waste,” says De Grof. The Weer en Co car park will be opened for the cars of residents who cannot access their driveways. Residents and traders of the area are also informed about this in detail through resident letter.

www.nijlen.be, https://wegenenverkeer.be/werken/werken-aan-weginrichting-en-bushaltes-op-grote-steenweg

© Joren de Weerdt