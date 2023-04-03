N26 bank sponsor of Rebels Gaming

The gaming and esports industry continues to grow at a dizzying pace both globally and in Spain, broadening its horizons thanks to the support of large companies and investors from other fields that contribute to the creation of new teams and competitions. To continue promoting this new sports and entertainment format, the online bank N26 has announced its support for the esports club, Rebels Gamingthus becoming one of his official sponsors.

Starting in April, and coinciding with the beginning of the second split of the VALORANT Challengers Spain, the online bank will be present in the different contents, broadcasts and activations developed by Rebels Gaming, in addition to integrate your logo into the official kit of the three club teams.

De Gea’s project, which also has the support of other professional athletes such as Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes, has managed to sneak in in a matter of months among the best esports clubs in our country, currently being the first classified in the regular phase of the LVP. Thus, after a first year full of successes and having stayed at the gates of the League of Legends Super League final, finishing in third position, the club still has a lot to prove in 2023.

Despite having competed in different video games in the past, currently the two men’s and the women’s teams of Rebels Gaming are now focusing their efforts on the League of Legends and Valorant competitions, the two games with the highest audiences in both Spain and the rest of the world. the world right now; the second being the one that is experiencing the greatest growth globally according to Riot Games.

For N26, esports are much more than a game, they are a way of life for a global community that knows no limits, and with which, as an online bank, we have a lot in common. We are very happy to begin our journey in the world of esports at the hands of Rebels Gaming, a young and non-conformist team with a solid project and boundless potential, which is becoming one of the benchmarks of the competition in our country. Alfonso Luengo, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at N26 Spain

At Rebels Gaming we are tremendously excited to announce this new sponsorship agreement with such a strategic partner for the club. N26, due to its groundbreaking values ​​and the transformation it is promoting in the banking sector, is a natural ally for us. Thus, with this agreement, we continue with our objective of being with the best to continue being a reference club, just like our partners are in their respective fields. Álvaro Peralta, director of sponsorships at Rebels Gaming

With this sponsorship, N26 allies itself with a team with which it shares a very similar DNA and spirit, both being promising youngsters who are challenging the status quo established up to now in both sectors.