Nadeshot charges Cloud9 for yay leaving

Jacob Whiteaker «yay» has been one of VALORANT’s household names both before and after the transfer window. By not entering the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), OpTic Gaming released what many consider one of the best players in the world. 100 Thieves was one of the teams interested in the American’s services, but he finally opted for Cloud9, a club with which he has not finished in the best possible way. That is why the CEO of 100T, Matthew Haag «Nadeshot«, He has charged against Cloud9 in his podcast.

Nadeshot is one of the most vocal CEOs when it comes to talking about his VALORANT team. In a losing streak, the founder of 100 Thieves explained why the team decided to make changes just two weeks after starting the competition and openly developed his preferences when signing. At the time he declared that he finally did not go for yay because he believed that Matthew Panganiban “Cryocells” best fit the needs of his team. However, the head of 100T does not find the management of the Whiteaker case in Cloud9 correct: “This all seems very strange to me.”

«To me, it’s like they have probably the best North American VALORANT player on their team, they talked to him and his manager saying, ‘Listen to me, we want you here. We do not want to assume this salary. Do you want to renegotiate in good faith, stay on the team and work with us? If you don’t, it’s completely legitimate. You can go your own way and we’ll let you go free. But if not, let’s try to make this work‘” Nadeshot said about yay’s situation.

Cloud9 affirms that the exit is not due to a bad economic situation

Through Reddit the CEO of Cloud9, Jack Etienne, has claimed that yay’s departure is not for economic reasons since the entity is in a “good place” financially. However, he has admitted that the club is “controlling expenses” during this period. Therefore, the departure of the American is a mystery, since a priori all the players on the team wanted to continue working with him. The former OpTic Gaming player is still without a team, while Anthony Malaspina «Vanity» has found a new team and C9 his two substitutes.

