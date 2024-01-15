Nahuel Guzman to miss Clausura 2024 and remaining ConcaChampions matches

bad news continues tigers After the goalkeeper faced the second leg of the round of 16 of the ConcaChampions against Orlando City Nahuel Guzman will be out of activity for two months Due to meniscus injury in right knee.

The club released the medical reports this Tuesday, where they show that El Paton will undergo arthroscopy on this dayBut he will miss the rest of the regular stage of the Clausura 2024 and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

What happened to Nahuel Guzman?

“Nahuel Guzmán has suffered an injury to the body of the medial meniscus of his right knee, for which he will undergo surgery today via arthroscopy. two month recovery periodAbout”.

Paatan Reported knee pain this morning And so he immediately did a study, where he found a problem with the medial meniscus. The Argentine goalkeeper had been training well with the team and did not complain of any pain after the match against the United States.

Who will replace Nahuel Guzman at Tigres?

It is expected that Carlos Felipe Rodriguez is the starting goalkeeper This Tuesday against Orlando City, when Patton was the starting goalkeeper and was called up along with the rest of his teammates.

Felipe Rodríguez already knows what it’s like to be a starter with the UANL team, after He was in the first three matches of the Clausura 2024 He received a three-game suspension for his red card in the 2023 Apertura Finals.

Will Al Patton play Liguilla?

According to Tigres report, in the most favorable scenario, Nahuel Guzmán Will finally be back in Clausura 2024 Liguilla and finally the ConcaChampions Final, which will be played on 2 June between the clubs that reach that stage.

In the Clausura 2024, Nahuel has eight games as a starter, playing 720 minutes and three more duels in the Champions Cup, in the series against the Vancouver Whitecaps and in the round of 16 matchup against Orlando City.