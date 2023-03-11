Naiara Azevedo, Miley Cyrus and Marvvila are among the highlights of this week

At the #Friday today (10), the Lorena.R7 listed this week’s top music releases. They are: Naiara Azevedo, Daniel, DJ 2F, Pixote, Matheus & Kauan, Miley Cyrus and Marvvila.

Naiara Azevedo

after the hits “Emotional Shaken” (feat. Mc Ryan SP) and “Clown” (feat. Ana Castela), Naiara Azevedo released another single from the DVD “Plural form”. This time, the singer chose to release a solo song, entitled “Try to Forget Me”.

Daniel

Continuing the project “Two Voices”Daniel presented to the public a reinterpretation of “Desire To Love” in partnership with Duda Beat. The sertanejo’s new project consists of re-recording hits from his career with special appearances by other artists. Previously, the singer released the singles “Playing Ahead” (feat. Priscilla Ancantara) and “I’m in love” (feat. Iza).

DJ 2F

Responsible for hits like “Colombian Ball” It is “Cage Is Payback”DJ 2F released the track “Only Placement”. The song is part of the EP “Piquezin” and has a special participation by Biel do Furduncinho. Singers like Bianca, Mc Du Black and Jall are also present on the EP.

pixote

Thirty! The first single in celebration of the 30-year career of the group Pixote reached the music platforms. “Crystal Sparkle” was the track chosen to inaugurate the project’s sequence of releases.

Matheus & Kauan

Matheus & Kauan surprised the public with the launch of “Truce”, an unprecedented collaboration between the country duo and Wesley Safadão. The song is part of the DVD’s tracklist. “Basiquinho 2”yet to be released.

Miley Cyrus

The new Miley Cyrus album, called “Endless Summer”. “Endless Summer” is the artist’s eighth studio album, which is already among the top releases on iTunes in the US.

Marvvilla

Confined in the Big Brother Brasil reality show, pagodeira Marvvila presented her new song to the public. Its about “First date”which includes participation by Alexandre Pires.

Featured Photo: Naiara Azevedo. Montage/ Reproduction/ Instagram/ Trumpas