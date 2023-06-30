Naked man harasses women on beach: ‘Horrifying’

naked man

“It was very intimidating,” says Lisa, who wanted to enjoy a day at the beach with her sister Advertisement, Two hours later the police arrested him.

“He circled around the towels and then sat down halfway on their towels with two young girls. When the girls acted like nothing happened, he moved on to someone else. It went from bad to worse. He went from one to the other and shocked everyone.

The man also sat down with Lisa and her sister. “I consciously put on my shirt and turned around, whereupon the man stood up, went over to our towels and wished us ‘good days ladies.’ It was very intimidating.”

public violation

Eventually she calls the police. After a few hours the man is arrested. Lisa: “It really has to stop. You often hear about sexual harassment on the street, but this one just got bigger. If this happens, don’t be afraid to get up and lie down with lonely people. so that you stay together.

Police have confirmed the man’s arrest. He has been arrested on charges of public defamation. A police spokesman said, “It is now important that he gets the right help.”

