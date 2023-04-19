Naomi Watts would like to turn her life into a movie

Naomi Watts participated in several interviews this week due to the debut of his new project on Netflixthe thriller series “welcome to the neighborhood” (The Watcher), created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and during a conversation with “People” magazine she addressed the possibility of turning her life into a movie.

The 54-year-old actress confessed that she would like to make her biopic, but has not thought about it.

But he revealed that he has an actress in mind to play her in the production:

“Oh God, I don’t know… Saoirse Ronan!”, he commented without thinking too much.

Naomi commented that 28-year-old Saoirse, who has already been nominated for an Oscar four times, seems to be her perfect choice.

“She’s fantastic at everything she does,” he explained.

Watts then commented that the actress to play her ‘has to be young, obviously’, he said with a laugh.

WELCOME TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Naomi Watts’ new series is based on true events and stars her, Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Coolidge, among others.

In the story, a family moves into the house of their dreams, only to discover that they have actually inherited a true nightmare, with sinister letters, strange neighbors, frightening threats.

Problems begin when, after moving the Brannock family, a threatening letter arrives from a mysterious sender.

The seven chapters are now available on Netflix.

