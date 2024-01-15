Napoli live: Lewandowski scores third and Barcelona reach quarterfinals

Welcome to the live match between Barcelona and Naples, corresponding to the return of 16th round of Champions League, The first leg ended in a 1–1 draw.

Both teams are face to face High hopes to pass the round after moving away from the table top league, culus They have not lost in the three matches played After the match at Napoli, however, he did not reassure against Athletic and Mallorca.

in the matter of naples, Italians, who changed coaches the day before receiving barcelonaThey have not lost the last five games either.

Updates

Montjuic Olympique to host return quarter-final between Barca and Napoli The first leg was played with a 1-1 draw. Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. everything is open for return barcelonawhich is very exciting and expected to happen with a Full house in the stadium.

With the first step 1-1, a range of results opens up So that Barcelona reaches the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2020. Any tie, whether 0–1 or 2, would take the match to extra time.Therefore, it is not necessary for the Catalan club to win the match, as it could happen in a penalty shootout.

Yes actually, Any win qualifies Barcelona for the quarter-finals. Defeat would clearly cost Xavi Hernandez’s side a place in next Friday’s draw.

He barcelona unclassified Champions League quarter-finals from August 8, 2020. In that edition, they also faced Napoli in the round of 16 of the competition. And the result of the first phase was also the same. The stadium was then called San Paolo, He got a 1-1 lead in the first game. After a six-month break due to the pandemic The second leg was played in an empty Camp Nou and in the middle of summer.