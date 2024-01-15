NASA and SpaceX launch eighth manned mission to the International Space Station from Florida

Eighth manned commercial mission of pot And spacex till International Space Station ,ISS) took off this sunday FloridaComposed of three Americans and one Russian, after the launch was postponed twice due to high winds at the takeoff center.

The launch took place as planned this Sunday at 10:53 pm local time on the East Coast usa (3:53 GMT) Kennedy Space Centerin the middle of it Floridaon board a ship PythonThe AttemptFrom rocket-powered platform 39A hawk 9,

aboard a new business mission SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts travel NASA Matthew Dominic, Michael Barrett And Janet Eppsand Russian cosmonauts Roscosmos, Alexander Grebenkin,

These flights started in 2020 and have been allowed usa To relaunch astronauts from US soil after the Space Shuttle program was canceled in 2011.

since the last shuttle flight atlantis In Earth’s orbit in 2011 pot was forced to use Russian launch system only In form of Soyuz To put your astronauts into orbit.

This Sunday’s launch is part of Commercial Crew Program ,CCP), whatever he wants to do usa A “Safe, reliable and profitable human transportation” from and to ISS through partnership with American private industry,

about this Eighth rotation flight of the new crewAnd this Ninth human space flight mission on the spaceship spacex dragon till ISS For him CCP,

If everything goes according to plan, hopefully Astronaut They will reach the microgravity laboratory monday,

Like previous missions of the program, Astronaut will be on the board of ISS To live and work as part of what is expected, for a few days, for six months total team of 11 members,

current team of ISSseven members of campaign 70Be prepared to receive a quartet of Crew-8which will dock into the front port of the module Harmony,

New friends will investigate Multiplicity of space events to improve human life Who live inside and outside the earth.

They will find out the mechanism behind this Ways to prevent neurological disorders and fluid changes that happens Astronaut Who live in space.

They will also analyze how Microgravity affects plant growthand the role of algae in improving spacecraft life support systems.

In ISS New travelers seek relief approximately seven days after their arrival, SpaceX Crew-7 crew members Jasmine Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensenof European Space Agency ,He, satoshi furukawafrom the japanese jaxaAnd Konstantin BorisovOf Roscosmos,

These four members, who have been on the board special station From last August 27, they will board a spacecraft and separate from the spacecraft. PythonHe PatienceAt a date yet to be established.

It is planned that four Astronaut Make a one-day return trip around the Earth before splashing down off the coast of Florida, Six and a half month mission in space ends,

For their part, four new crew members will board the ship and return to Earth in six months. PythonWhich will also fall on one of the landing zones in the ocean off the coast of Florida,

in 2020 spacex made Demo-2which was one historical mission allowed to send Astronaut from the land of usa till ISS Its space shuttle program was canceled after nine years.

In Demo-2, bob benken And Doug Hurley he traveled to ISS In May 2020 and returned to Earth in the same capsule in which it had fallen gulf of mexico In the same year in a controlled and problem-free manner.

(with information from EFE)