NASA’s Curiosity rover captures video from sunrise to sunset on Mars

The video, titled “Curiosity’s 12-Hour View of Mars,” recorded in detail sunrise to sunset on the Red Planet. (@marcuriosity)

He curiosity rover of pot recorded an impressive time lapse video which represents the 12-hour period of a day Mars planet, This content was captured on camera hazcam In black and white the rover revealed the shadow of Curiosity Roaming on the surface of Mars. This recording was made on November 8, 2023, equivalent to the 4,002nd sol of the mission. Mars planetWhich has slightly longer days than the days on Earth.

Video sample called “”Curiosity’s 12-hour view of Mars” (Look Mars planet for 12 hours Curiosity), consists of a sequence of images taken during a Martian day of 24 hours, 37 minutes, and 22 seconds, specifically from 5:30 am to 5:30 pm local time. Mars planetAs published Fox News. The valley is visible in one of the videos that surfaced mount sharpwith the rover and his shadow robotic arm Stands out about 2.1 meters as the sun rises.

irregular attendance The collection of photographs is the result of 11 years of accumulation martian dust In the camera lens. About this rover dimensionsIt is approximately 3 meters long, 2.7 meters wide and 2.1 meters high. in a painting of time upA small dark spot was briefly observed which then disappeared, interpreted as the result of cosmic ray effect Camera sensor.

The official Curiosity rover account released the video with an amusing message: “Look, I’m a sundial! Well, not exactly, but I was able to enjoy my surroundings. (X: @MarsCuriosity)

These snapshots were taken when Curiosity remain stable during solar combination Of Mars planetWhere instructions to document these images were part of the final set of commands sent to the rover before assembly, at which time Sun is located between land And Mars planetexplained pot In statements collected by NDTV.

during the period of solar conjunction of mars, where orders to rovers are limited due to communication difficulties, it was used hazcam for these captures.

He curiosity rover of pot Launched in November 2011 and landed in August 2012 Curiosity Have traveled approximately 32 kilometers Mars planet And collected over 1.1 million images. Its mission is to evaluate past habit of typhoon craterwas previously regarded as a dry lake, Throughout its journey, the rover has received 39 soil samples scientific analysisLooking for clues about this possibility Mars planet will be home microbial life,

The Curiosity rover has extensively explored the geography of Mars, obtaining valuable scientific data and insights into the planet’s former habitability. (archive)

This audiovisual document not only provides impressive views of the Red Planet, but also studies its Mars meteorology and dustImportant aspects to better understand the environment of the fourth planet Solar system and plan future missions,