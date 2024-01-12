NASA’s X-59 supersonic aircraft will fly over cities to prove that it is silent. Science

The dream of making commercial supersonic flights as common in the future as taking a charter to the beach is today took a step closer to becoming a reality this Friday. NASA has formally presented its experimental X-59 aircraft, which is capable of breaking the sound barrier without any noise. This achievement eliminates a major problem of using hypersonic speed in daily life.

The X-59 is the result of a collaboration between the US space agency and an aeronautics company. Lockheed Martin, plans to make its first flight this year. A future full of activities awaits: as NASA explained at the presentation ceremony, the instrument will spend years flying over certain populated areas to collect data on silent supersonic flights, their impacts and their reception in those communities.

It aims to pave the way for a new generation of commercial flights that can travel faster than the speed of sound and cut route times in half: from New York to London, for example, in just three hours. .

The X-59 aircraft in an artistic recreation. cr103.com (creativity103.com)

“In just a few years we have gone from an ambitious concept to reality. “NASA is in California.

This artwork appears to be a futuristic, minimalist vision of the fusion between an airplane and an arrow. 30 meters long and 9 meters wide, one third of its torso is made up of the nose, which is long and thin like a stork’s beak. Something that allows it, as Melroy explained, to prevent the accumulation of sound waves that cause the characteristic boom of supersonic aviation. Instead, the flight of this aircraft creates “a mere whisper”, he assured. Or, at best, according to space agency engineers, the sound of a car door closing.

Every element of its distinctive design has been carefully considered to minimize noise. From its relatively compact wings to the cockpit located mid-fuselage and lacking a front window. The pilot is guided by images projected by high-definition and augmented reality cameras installed in the fuselage and displayed on a monitor, also high-definition, inside the cabin. The sole engine is placed on top of the ship to prevent sound waves from accumulating below the equipment and causing noise. The aircraft will be able to fly at a speed of 1.4 times the speed of sound i.e. 1,485 kilometers per hour.

NASA’s Quest project, of which the X-59 is a part, wants to collect data that will allow air regulators to lift a half-century ban on commercial supersonic flights on the ground. This veto in the United States and other countries is due to the discomfort caused to the population by loud noises crossing the sound barrier.

In the test flights, which will last for years, NASA will “share the data and technology gained from this mission with regulatory agencies and industry,” said Bob Pierce, associate administrator for aeronautics research at NASA Headquarters in Washington, the space agency. To do this, it will fly over cities in the United States where data will be collected from communities to find out their perception of the device. He said, “By demonstrating that silent commercial supersonic flights are possible, we want to open new commercial markets for American companies and benefit travelers around the world.”

Following the launch of the aircraft, NASA will now focus on preparations for the first flight, including testing the engine and its integrated systems. After your first takeoff and landing, the next step will be to complete supersonic flight.

But, although it has taken a new step, the dream of commercial hypersonic flights still has a long way to go. According to NASA, to make these plans viable it is necessary to improve aspects such as fuel consumption efficiency or emissions reduction. “It must be sustainable,” the space agency reminds.

