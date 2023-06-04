NASCAR: Cole Custer wins spectacular Portland Xfinity road course race

A great game in Portland where the anger ran a little too high at times. No shortage of close races. Allgaier is still in the lead here.Text: Willem J. statPhotos: NASCARAfter a lap 73 restart for debris, Justin Allgaier retained the lead. Behind Allgaier, NASCAR commentator Parker sent Kligerman inside, causing Allgaier to go wide and pole sitter Sheldon Creed then briefly spun off the track. With a graceful move, Cole Custer took the lead in Turn 1 and didn’t relinquish it. Allgaier managed to keep his car on track despite the incident, but was unable to prevent Cole Custer from taking his first Xfinity win of the season. Custer’s 00 Ford Mustang crossed the line first with a lead of just 0.142 seconds.



A spectacular final sprint was marred by a fire in the cockpit of Daniel Hemrick’s Chevrolet.

Cole Custer: “I was just trying to do what Kligerman did. He went in so deep and with two restarts to go I basically did the same thing. For the rest of the year I’m really excited now because our Have really fast cars. Custer aims to return to Cup as soon as possible. Custer also beat John Hunter Nemechek in a drag sprint to the end. Overall, Custer led five laps and took his eleventh Xfinity win Allgaier led a total of 23 laps and held a comfortable lead of over four seconds when Riley Herbst stopped trackside due to a fire in Turn 9. The incident caused a fourth neutralization on lap 68, with Allgaier taking the lead. maintained, but a caution for debris caused the race to go into overtime.



Cole Custer deserved the win. He wants to return to the cup as soon as possible. It was Custer’s first road course victory.

Allgaier was quite philosophical about the first corner incident. Justin Allgaier: “In my mirror I saw someone who was determined to win his first race, but just missed his breaking point. I totally understand that. I also don’t blame him for his aggressiveness, But I think it’s sad for everyone on our team. I think we did what we had to do. The team gave me an incredibly fast Camaro. And it’s not our business to drive everyone crazy It was just a nice fast solid lap to go. In the end we were just there and being robbed of the win is a little hard to swallow. Hats off to Cole Custer. He just did what he had to do. Passed Turn 1.

During the match, there were some confrontations between Jon Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed as well as between Jeb Burton and Chandler Smith. After the game, Burton NB was involved in an incident with crew members of his old team. Smith overtook Burton on the last lap. “I’m going to break his nose!” was heard over the on-board radio… luckily it didn’t happen but anger grew between Burton and his crew.



Cole Custer walks to his car with the finish flag.

Results Pacific Office Automation 147 Portland

1. Cole Custer Ford 77 laps

2. Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 77 laps

3. Sam Mayer Chevrolet 77 Laps

4. Josh Berry Chevrolet 77 Laps

5. Austin Hill Chevrolet 77 Laps

6. Myatt Snyder Toyota 77 Laps

7. Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 77 Lap

8. Connor Mossack Toyota 77 Laps

9. Chandler Smith Chevrolet 77 Laps

10. John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 77 laps