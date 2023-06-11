NASCAR: Opportunist Aric Almirola wins Sonoma with Xfinity. larsen very keen

The DoorDash 250 at Sonoma starts with Justin Allgaier and Larson leading the field.

Almirola’s win also marked the first win for the Georgia-based team of RSS Racing, which fielded Ryan and Kyle Sieg cars. Almirola’s car was prepared by Stewart Haas Racing for the race at Sonoma. The No 28 Ford of Almirola took the lead by 1.868 seconds. First black and white checkered and then AJ Allmendinger. Kyle Larson completed the race in 3,329 seconds. Back third. On a restart on the 65th lap, Almirola won from fifth position and held the lead until the end.

Erik Almirola: “This is very special. It’s hard to explain but I know it’s a win for Xfinity. After COTA I said I don’t think I should drive any more by road. But I knew this is a track where I can drive well. Here I have done well throughout my career. I don’t know what it is about this place but I love running here.”



Overview photo of the beautiful Sonoma Road Course while Larson has already gone a few meters away.

Kyle Larson led both race segments and had a lead of over 13 seconds when Jeffrey Earnhardt disappeared backwards off the track on the 60th lap, causing only the second neutralization of the race. The restart on the 65th lap was crucial to Almirola’s victory. Larson made a mistake on the 72nd lap and was inches behind Almirola when he hit one of the tire stacks that formed the corner. Larson’s car went to the left and had already passed Allmendinger before it came back to the right.

Kyle Larson led 53 laps. Kyle Larson: “I’m very ambitious. I’m very proud now of the car that Hendrick Motorsports brought me. Congratulations to Erik. He did very well for me and just got his goal. He got away from me in some key segments Gone and I had to work hard. Hats off to him. Ty Gibbs finished fourth and the first four positions were taken by Cup riders. Behind Gibbs the regular Xfinity riders led by Parker Kligerman followed by Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith and Sam were the mayors.



Aric Almiorla thanks his crew with a nice burnout.



Dash 250 by Sonoma

1. (4) Aric Almirola (i), Ford, 79 Laps

2. (5) AJ Allmendinger (i), Chevrolet, 79 Laps

3. (1) Kyle Larson (i), Chevrolet, 79 laps

4. (7) Ty Gibbs (i), Toyota, 79 Laps

5. (12) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 79 laps

6. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 79 laps

7. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 79 laps

8. (13) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 79 laps

9. (10) Sammy Smith #, Toyota, 79 laps

10. (6) Sam Meyer, Chevrolet, 79 laps