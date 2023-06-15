Natalie, Christine and Amber: Tears and Broken Hearts in Hollywood

Not every celebrity couple is quietly separating “as good friends,” according to a joint statement.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

They were married for eighteen years, have three children: Kevin Costner (68) and Christine Baumgartner (49). Six weeks after filing for joint custody for Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, Kevin has filed another court order, this time to evict his ex Christine from the home that his ex The marriage was under agreement. According to him, she can buy herself a house with the 1.3 million euros that he would have already given her, and she is also ready to pay 28,000 euros a month for a rental house. Christine will remain where she is for the time being, ‘to meet various financial demands’.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The divorce of Johnny Depp (60) and Amber Heard (37) was like a tasteless reality show. Depp sued his ex for defamation for an article she wrote about his experience of domestic violence, suggesting that he was the perpetrator. He won the case and his career was back on track. Amber’s job has dried up, she had to sell her house to pay for it and now lives in Spain with her daughter from another relationship. Depp has divided the amount of $ 1 million among five charities. According to TMZ, these include organizations that work for sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Still together, but after ten years together ended in bad weather: Natalie Portman (41) and Benjamin Millepied (46), parents of son Aleph (11) and daughter Amalia (6). The French choreographer is said to have cheated on 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne with the Black Swan actress and it has been going on since last year. Nevertheless, Portman and him were recently seen together in Paris: Hope Brings Life, also in Hollywood.