Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorced, the actress “now focuses on her family life”

beautiful story of the beach Natalie Portman and french dancers Benjamin Millepied It’s really over. It was rumored for several months that the couple had split People, Their divorce has now been filed. It was finalized last month. A spokesperson for the actress confirmed the sad news, which didn’t surprise many people.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied: the end of a beautiful romance

It’s about 2010, about the set of the film black Swan, by Darren Aronofsky that the actress met the Bordeaux choreographer. He was her regular dance teacher and they began dating. “It was amazing. I don’t know if it was love at first sight or not, but I really got to know him and that’s when I knew he was the right person.”, the actress would say a few years later. And he didn’t waste any time. At the end of the year, they announced their engagement and Natalie’s pregnancy. When that young woman won the Best Actress Oscar black SwanOf course it is dedicated to the dancer, “To my love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and gave me the most important role of my life.”

In June 2011, Natalie Poorman and Benjamin Millepied welcomed first child, a boy named Aleph. In August 2012, they married in Big Sur, California (guests included Ivanka Trump and Macaulay Culkin). Their daughter, Amalia, was born in February 2017. For a long time, during the filming of the actress, they lived between Paris and Los Angeles, but the city of lights was her priority. They were last seen together on the red carpet in July 2022. Since last year, their relationship was on its last legs, and their separation seemed obvious to many. If he was later seen with them ChildrenIn September 2023, everyone noticed that they were no longer wearing their wedding rings. And for good reason.

a formal divorce

If none of them said a word on the subject, their loved ones did it for them. “The situation was very difficult for him in the beginning, but his friends rallied behind him. they helped him get over it worst difficultiesA friend of the couple told People, Natalie has been through a really difficult and painful year, but she has come out of it even stronger and is finding happiness in her family, friends, and work. Their priority has been to ensure a smooth transition for their children. She and Ben love their children very much. They are equally committed to being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important. Natalie hoped that her marriage would last forever, but she is at peace with the current situation and is now focused on her new family life.

