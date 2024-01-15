Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied sign divorce; Gisele Bundchen comes out in panties and cries, M Pokora comes out in a tank top and apologizes; Queen Camilla fled; Rihanna embarrassed herself, Danny Boone and Jennifer Lopez put Barbie in front of Kylie-Minoguez

“Show of Shame” for Rihanna. Americans are taking to it in a big way on social media this week. The reason for this is their completely unsuccessful performance in India. It was a private performance that came at a high price: 5.8 million euros for 90 minutes in front of 1,200 guests at the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man. “Playback, soft and predictable choreography” and dull costumes, this is what she proposed, protested many Internet users, who were very disappointed.

Danny Boone: For closure on the front page, “Luckily Lawrence’s there”, Ah good ? But why ? Because his last film is a flop (a four?). Released at the same time as the sexual violence case taken by Judith Godreche, the actor, who was her life partner for many years, did not have the courage (or fragility) to promote it at the same time. As a result, his story of a lawyer who never managed to acquit anyone at trial, and in which he plays the lead role, attracted only 110,000 viewers. Here, Not Good drives the point home and hints that the eternal chat will be over, “Like Frank Dubosk or Gad Elmaleh, he no longer fills rooms” and will no longer even be considered a good guy. . Have some Shame.

And then for the public, This is Cyril Lignac who “fortunately can count on his family”, Business may not be going well for the boss either. Yes, to put it in perspective, because my colleagues told us that the pastry chef would not have been able to find another place to open a second shop in St. Tropez, when his direct competitor Cedric Grolet would not have managed to find a single place, not two. Rather three! Na na na nanare.

Complicated period for Gisele Bundchen. The Brazilian model cried while talking about her divorce during an interview. She was able to talk about her difficulty in co-parenting and introducing herself to a new relationship. But Tom Brady’s ex-wife carefully avoided mentioning or responding to any hints about her beautiful jiu-jitsu instructor. And to get over your feelings, there’s nothing better than work, even if in her case it means being on the beach in your underwear. Three days after the tearful podcast, dozens of viewers were able to admire the flawless plastic during a shoot on the beach in Miami, where Gisele wore a sweater, a coat… and panties. And don’t laugh too hard, it seems like this is the trend of the year.

David Beckham hijacked his daughter’s disguise And finds himself exposed in front of his wife on the Internet. 11-year-old Harper chose a minimalist mouse costume for a special day at school. Simple ears in the form of a headband and a tail in the form of a belt, passed over her jogging pants. But there you have it, dad forged his humor in the football locker room, and he chose to “put the tail to good use,” according to the caption of a photo posted by Victoria Beckham. I’ll let you imagine which side that gentleman’s tail was placed on…

Matthew Kassotwitz thinks he’s Elon Musk and proposes a fight To his former partner in Hate, Saeed Taghmaoui. This proposal, along with several insults, lead to a playground brawl that is carried through the media. In books, on the network or in People Weeklies, the two actors face off over who wrote the script for the movie that made them famous and, as a result, who should receive the copyright. “I offer you a fight in English boxing. You will have time to train in September.” What will your recovery time be like from your motorcycle accident?

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, the divorce is recorded and already signed. According to the Page6 site, the request was submitted in July and has just been finalized. Parents of two children, aged 6 and 11, the couple decided to move in and live in Paris for the time being, with the choreographer moving to the family’s apartment not far from the facility to facilitate joint custody.

Matt Pokora inaugurated in Marseille. The singer’s neglected look was widely commented on, even mocked on the networks: he wore only a shabby soft white T-shirt and sunglasses while he posed for children with the Ivorian first lady. The center was inaugurated. “I was the first one to be embarrassed, believe me, I was not told the official reference. » He was just thinking about going to an orphanage. Annoyance.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t seem ready to accept defeat. While her separation from Brad Pitt happened almost 8 years ago, and her youngest children are 15 years old, the actress has decided to review the terms of shared custody: the “younger children” have no access to the father’s new girlfriend. There is no question. Ines “has to leave the house 20 minutes before the kids arrive”. According to Closer, the interpreter of Maleficent “would not at all appreciate another female figure imposing herself on her family cocoon”. Well, there’s still work to do.

Kylie Minogue becomes a Barbie. According to the Daily Mail, it’s a tribute to the Australian singer who proudly posed next to her doll, who was illuminated with a red stage outfit. Gudiya is fair, slim, smiling and extremely attractive. Mattel didn’t actually have to change its recipe that much.

Will Kylie Jenner Learn Wisdom? While exposing her personal life is still her business, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, surprising everyone, refused to talk about Timothée Chalamet. She was interviewed by The New York Times, very critical of what effect the actor might have on her, despite dating for several months, but declined to “talk about personal matters”. Matter of great shame.

Kate Middleton, and now the hysterectomy : The Gala adds hypothesis to the crazy rumors still swirling about the health of the future Queen of England. Behind large dark glasses, with a sad expression, the princess’s mother took the children to school for a brief walk. The photo leaked by the United States was unfortunately not enough to silence the curious. This could have been doubly so, as he would have actually been locked in the hospital with burns and would have soon almost certainly been kidnapped by the Martians.

And meanwhile, Camila is tired. The Queen may have decided to slow down a bit after completing her protocol obligations to give her husband a reprieve. She takes a few days off while King Charles continues to “concentrate on his health”.

Circus at Cyrus’s House, and for once it’s not Miley who’s at the center of the scandal, but her mother Tish. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been talking about the rift and trying to figure out why youngest Noah didn’t come to her mom’s wedding. Closer thinks it has the answer: Mom stole girl’s boyfriend… Husband Dominic Purcell was having an affair with Noah before Tish “hooked him on it” and even Gorillas were also hired to prevent the missile from reaching the spot. Marriage…

And again, a little update in the yuck section: Elizabeth Hurley filmed a lesbian sex scene for the first time. And the director was none other than his own son, 21-year-old Damien Hurley.

Jennifer Lopez keeps blowing one after another :For her documentary (focusing on her love story with Ben Affleck), the American singer solicited a lot of strange people. Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Khloe Kardashian and Ariana Grande. Nobody said yes! “I don’t want to force anyone to do this,” she explained. That’s mostly because you can’t do it, right?

And to finish before we weave: Michelle Tor is aging well: The 76-year-old singer admitted she was a diva for years, throwing tantrums and driving in limousines when all her musicians traveled by bus. Were staying. “Today, I am calm.” The first thing Italian MEP Vincenzo Soffo noticed about his wife Marion Marechal were “her terrible socks.” I fell in love immediately.” Patrick Bruel plays the piano not while standing, but wearing socks. Like children, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Nicole Kidman need a setting to put down their screens: all three have already stayed at Malibu Ranch, a palace whose specialty is providing rooms without networks.

