Natalie Portman has had a tough year after the breakup of her marriage

It’s been a tough year for Natalie Portman as she’s had to recover from the breakup of her 11-year marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

The actress and choreographer secretly ended their relationship eight months ago, and it was just announced that the couple has already finalized their divorce.

A source told People how Natalie reportedly coped with the breakup of her relationship: “It was really hard for her at first, but her friends supported her and helped her get through the worst of it. Natalie is coming off a really difficult and painful year, but she has emerged stronger and is finding happiness in her family, friends, and work.

On Friday, a rep for Natalie confirmed that she and Benjamin had separated after the actress filed for divorce in July.

The divorce was finalized last month in France, where the couple live with their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

It was first reported in June that Benjamin allegedly cheated on the actress with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne.

A source tells Page Six that Natalie and Benjamin, who married in 2012, were initially slated to split in 2022 but have managed to overcome their marital problems by then.

However, the insider said their marriage was once again rocked by the revelation that Benjamin had an affair.