Natalie Portman in one of her most beautiful roles

Netflix released Mike Nichols’ romantic drama “Closer, Between Consenting Adults” online on February 1. Released in 2005, the film is a true gem starring the remarkable Natalie Portman as well as Julia Roberts, Clive Owen and Jude Law.

A starring role from Natalie Portman is coming to Netflix

It’s been almost 19 years since that day Netflix One of the most beautiful roles of Natalie Portman, The actress has an impressive filmography and several feature films can be presented as such. But it has a special flavor for the actress because it allowed her to receive her first Oscar nomination and win for the first time. Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category, we are talking so clearly between close, consenting adultsReleased in French cinemas on 19 January 2005.

Natalie Portman – Closer ©Sony Pictures Releasing

director mike nicholsFilm Features couples who make mistakes, being apart and missing each other. It is about Larry (Clive Owen), a doctor who is in a relationship with a photographer named Anna (Julia Roberts). The latter will also be in a relationship with Dan (Jude Law), a writer, at the same time. But after witnessing an accident (see video below), it catches the eye of Alice (Natalie Portman), a stripper who will also pursue a relationship with Larry, despite her feelings for Dan.

So it’s a real crossover for the heroes that Mike Nichols presents, based on a screenplay by Patrick Marber based on his play. The director’s strength is to captivate us with characters who may seem unsympathetic because they focus too much on themselves. But as he wrote telerama,By exposing the clichés and stereotypes of these modern dangerous liaisons, Mike Nichols has achieved what he has always been able to do: catch the spirit of the times“. And that’s why, This is excellent casting Helps a lot.

Actress preparation near

We allow ourselves to indulge in This romantic film with fluid staging, sometimes almost dreamlike, whose spectacular shots we can no longer count. Natalie Portman leaves an indelible impression in this. Showing itself to be both fascinating and disturbing, but most of all very touching. He was interviewed for the release of the film allotted On her work playing this stripper and doing the pole-dancing scene.

I took pole dancing lessons! And it’s honestly more complicated than I imagined! (laughs) I really respect women who do this work, it requires a mixture of strength and grace.

The actress told that she has gone In a strip club in New York For “Enjoy the atmosphere of this special place“. And as a woman, talking to girls with different motivations changed her perception of things.

Some people do it because they love their job, and others, most of them, do it because it is the easiest option to earn money… There were women who used to work hard for 20 hours a day. She used to do it and came home with almost nothing. In their pockets to support their children. And suddenly, by doing striptease, being naked for a few hours, two nights a week, they realize they can make a lot of money. It changes a lot of things and it shows you how the world works. It’s a very strange universe.

in this role between close, consenting adults Natalie will be very important for Portman. The actress recently revealed that she enjoyed working with Mike Nichols. The filmmaker must have given it to him valuable adviceBoth professionally and personally.