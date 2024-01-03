Natalie Portman Jake Gyllenhaal… Apple releases a crazy trailer for 2024

Apple TV+ unveiled a trailer with many new features for 2024, and it confirms to us that the platform is one of the most ambitious at the moment.

Since launching in 2019, Apple TV+ has slowly started to establish itself as a must-have platform. Of course, because Apple distributes its movies to theaters and as fans of Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott, we’re glad. But the strong point of Apple TV+ remains above all the series, which already competes with the quality of the biggest streaming services (And regularly surpasses them).

The platform got off to a strong start for all Mankind, which remains Apple TV+’s most ambitious series to date. Since then, Apple has multiplied the major chain silo Is pachinko apparently passing separation, one of the most popular compositions on stage. This year, we also had the right to lord of airAcclaimed from the first reviews. So, when Apple TV+ airs its 2024 trailer, we pay special attention. Especially since the show is flashy, with a lot of Hollywood’s biggest names in the spotlight.

First, events already widely announced and promoted by the platform were entitled to new images. this is the matter palm royaleA series about the high society of Palm Beach Which will come on 19th March, but also of new look (with our national Juliette Binoche), who revealed new elegant images. The first episode of this fashion series that begins at the end of Coco Chanel’s reign will be released in France on February 14.

But more importantly, the new series that has apparently been teased has caught our attention. So, this video gave us our first glimpse of Sugar, a series about a private detective starring Colin Farrell. He investigates the death of the granddaughter of one of Hollywood’s biggest names, Jonathan Siegel, and discovers dark secrets about her family. The project was announced, and these were the first images of Pharrell on the streets of Los Angeles Let us confirm that we will be sitting in front of our screens on April 5 to discover the first three episodes of this thriller.

And we will also be present franklin, a biopic of Benjamin Franklin with the unknown Michael Douglas and the spectacular settings revealed in this trailer. See you on April 11 to know about this series. we explore a little more presumed innocent Same with Jake Gyllenhaal. Announced for 2022, this 8-episode miniseries is based on the Scott Turow book, as written by Alan J. Lewis in 1990 with Harrison Ford. Pakula’s film. This is clearly one of our biggest expectations for 2024, and the tension is already oozing from the trailer.

And these are far from the only surprises revealed by Apple: the science fiction series dark matterSeems like a nice surprise, thanks to its Joel Edgerton-Jennifer Connelly pairing on the bill, but also to its orange aesthetic. blade runner 2049, However, you will have to wait till May 7 to know the first episode.

related to Lady of the LakeA series about an investigative journalist who tries to solve a murder, starring Natalie Portman, has no release date yet. We only have a few photos to look at (including a slightly creepy photo of Natalie Portman wearing a tiara). The series with Lupita Nyong’o, to be filmed in 2022, was delayed due to threats the cast received during filming.

This whole event confirms one thing for us: Apple is determined to release big series and not skimp on casting. Other series particularly attract us, such as Search (On the Search for the Lincoln Killer) whose photos have already been revealed and which will be released on March 15, Or constellation With Noomi Rapace, arriving on February 21st. Knowing that not everything has clearly unfolded for this year 2024, in particular, is enough to promise us one hell of a year DisclaimerA series from Alfonso Cuaron with Cate Blanchett that we are eagerly waiting for.