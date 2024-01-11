Natalie Portman makes a rare appearance with a deep neckline on the Californian red carpet

The actress appeared at the Governors Awards ceremony on January 9 in an elegant black Schiaparelli dress with a structured neckline.

The month of January, as always, is full of award ceremonies. Following the Golden Globes, Los Angeles hosted the 14th Governors Awards ceremony on January 9. The event, which honors personalities honored by the Oscar Academy and was initially scheduled to take place last year, was moved due to the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike, marking the year 2023. Navy blue carpet dresses, each more fashionable than the other. And Natalie Portman, in particular, wore a beautiful black Schiaparelli dress with a “cut out” neckline for the occasion, giving a hint of her bust.

Natalie Portman wears a Schiaparelli dress to the 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom. (Los Angeles, January 9, 2024.)

Avalon/Avalon/ABACA



rain of stars

It’s a rare choice for the 42-year-old actress, who usually opts for strapless or strapless models. Two days ago, on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globes ceremony, Natalie Portman wore a light strapless dress from Dior, hand-embroidered and inspired by Impressionist painting.

The Best Looks from the 2024 Governors Awards

For this year’s Governors Awards ceremony, the actress donned a completely different look. And she wasn’t the only one to cause a sensation at the photocall that evening: we also saw Penelope Cruz in an immaculate Chanel dress, Juliette Binoche in Prada and even Margot Robbie in a black Celine dress and sparkling jewels.