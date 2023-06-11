Natalie Portman: “Strange that I made the same movie as Mila Kunis”



The film year of 2011 brought several blockbusters which managed to dominate the box office. For example, think of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Yet there were also two films that were almost identical in terms of plot and characters. Actress Natalie Portman is now reacting to that surprising resemblance.

Some movies can be very similar due to the fact that certain themes, storylines or concepts are popular in a certain time period. Film studios also often follow trends and try to capitalize on the success of a previous film.

Natalie Portman starred opposite Ashton Kutcher in the 2011 film No Strings Attached. The film told the story of two friends who decide to start a sexual relationship without romance.

That same year, Friends with Benefits, starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, was released in cinemas. Remarkably, this film was also about two friends who decide to have sex.

in a video gq magazine In which Portman answers questions circulating on social media, the actress points to similarities between the two films. “too weird to be, too weird”,

Making things even crazier is Kucher, who starred no strings attachednow married friends with benefitsActress Mila Kunis. Natalie Portman also co-starred with Kunis in Black Swan, which also featured a sexual relationship between the two actresses.

