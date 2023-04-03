Natalie Portman surprises by appearing more muscular for ‘Thor 4’

Summarizing the News Natalie Portman is filming scenes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Actress was spotted on the sets of filming in Sydney, Australia

Natalie’s most muscular arms went viral on social media

The Oscar winner will play the Mighty Thor in the film



Natalie Portman’s most muscular arms gave the web something to talk about Backgrid Australia/The Grosby Group

Natalie Portman was photographed this weekend shooting scenes for the film Thor: Love and Thunderin Sydney, Australia.

The actress caught the attention of the internet for appearing with the most muscular arms in the images.



Natalie Portman walks on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Backgrid Australia/The Grosby Group

On social networks, fans echoed the photos: “Mighty Thor really called ‘come in the arm’. Thank you, Natalie Portman for providing us with this happiness”, wrote a fan. “Goal: to have an arm like Natalie Portman”, commented another internet user.

It is also possible to see in the images that the production is following the protocols to prevent the spread of covid-19, with employees wearing masks and protections.

In 2019, Marvel announced that Portman would return to live the scientist Jane Foster and that she would bring to life the Mighty Thor, the female version of the hero played by Chris Hemsworth in several films of the company.

Portman is currently 39 years old and is an Oscar winner for Best Actress for her role in black swan.



Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in February 2022 and will be directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi, who helmed productions such as Thor: Ragnarok It is Jojo Rabbit.