Natasha Hunt is among the returning big names in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad

Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half Natasha Hunt returned to England’s Women’s Six Nations squad.

Hunt was left out of the World Cup squad last September and said she was “heartbroken” by the omission. Simon Middleton’s side eventually lost to hosts New Zealand in the final, ending a world record 30 consecutive wins.

However, Hunt’s fantastic form in the Premier 15s this season has earned him a way back into the international set-up. Among his impressive stats are 19 assist attempts in just 12 games.

There are also returns for backline Sarah Beckett, prop Bryony Cleall and center Amber Reed, who also missed out on a World Cup berth.

Elsewhere in the 42-man training squad, Holly Aitchison was named and could start at midfielder after Zoe Harrison was ruled out with an ACL injury.

Sarah Hunter will co-captain the team alongside Marlie Packer, with regular vice-captain Emily Scarratt out due to injury. Lock Abbie Ward is also not included in the cast after announcing her pregnancy earlier this year. Scarratt and Ward will be present throughout the tournament in the squad, albeit to support with training.

Emily Scarratt injured, will not play in Six Nations (PA wire)

There are other big names who are unavailable due to injuries or personal reasons, with Hannah Botterman, Vicky Fleetwood, Vickii Cornborough and Laura Keates all out.

Middleton, who are entering their final tournament as head coach with the RFU set to name his replacement in the coming weeks, also named nine uncapped players including Saracens’ May Campbell, Sale Sharks’ Elizabeth Duffy and Exeter Chiefs’ Nancy McGillivray.

England begin their title defense against Scotland on March 25.

Middleton said: “There are a number of new faces on this team and whilst we are missing experienced players this is a huge opportunity for these younger players and we look forward to working with them.

“There is always a regeneration period after any World Cup and this one is no different. Those selected performed very well in the Allianz Premier 15s and deserve their opportunity.

“Sarah Hunter and Marlie Packer will co-captain the squadron. Sarah has made it clear that she will not be involved in the 2025 World Cup as a player, so it is essential that we look to continue to increase our quality and depth of leadership. Marlie is already an integral part of our leadership group, so this is a natural progression for her to co-captain the team and continue to develop her leadership skills.

England squad for the Women’s Six Nations

To forward: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 38 cap), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 25 cap), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 52 cap), May Campbell (Saracens, uncapped), Bryony Cleall (Harlequins, 7 cap), Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 63 cap), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, uncapped), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 70 cap), Liz Crake (Wasps, uncapped), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears, 44 cap), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins) , 9 caps ), Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps), Sarah Hunter (CC; Loughborough Lightning, 140 caps), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 8 caps), Poppy Leitch (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps), Alex Matthews ( Gloucester-Hartpury, 56 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps), Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps), Marlie Packer (CC; Saracens, 89 caps), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury , 7 caps), Emily Robinson (Harlequins, capless), Hannah Sims (Harlequins, capless), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps).

Back: Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 15 starts), Jess Breach (Saracens, 24 starts), Abby Dow (Harlequins, 30 starts), Elizabeth Duffy (Sale Sharks, no cap), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 9 starts), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 cap), Leanne Infante (Saracens, 57 cap), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 31 cap), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 24 cap), Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Sarah McKenna ( Saracens, 43 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 9 caps), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 62 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 22 caps), Ellie Rugman (Gloucester-Hartpury, no cap), Emma Sing (Gloucester -Hartpury, 2 caps), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors, 58 caps), Lagi Tuima (Harlequins, 12 caps), Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, uncapped).