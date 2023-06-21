National coach Domenico Tedesco doesn’t doubt his striker for a second: “Lukaku didn’t need extra support, he’s strong”

Domenico Tedesco was as calm as ever in the last press conference before the international match against Austria. Of course, the interest mainly went to Romelu Lukaku, the anti-hero in last week’s Champions League final. The national coach is 100 per cent sure.

“I talked to Romelu,” said Tedesco. “I didn’t feel like he needed extra support. He’s stable and strong. I’m very happy he’s here. He’s a top striker. I was a bit surprised how he was criticized. Everyone believed in him.” does. He is a great player and he has shown it over a long period of time. Everyone but everyone here at the Red Devils backs him. He can even become captain in Kevin de Bruyne’s absence. I will be watching Courtois and Will discuss with Lukaku who will be the captain.

Lukaku (centre) strong in the head , © Belga

Lukaku’s mental state is one thing. There is also the absence of Kevin de Bruyne.

“I’m not complaining about De Bruyne’s absence, although he is the best midfielder in the world. He’s not my style. Ultimately, it would mean less other players and I don’t want to give anyone that feeling.” Wanted. The whole team has to play De Bruyne’s role. I don’t want to put pressure on anyone to replace De Bruyne. I will decide on Saturday morning what the team will look like.

jan vertonghen

The third hot topic is Jan Vertonghen. He has not played a game since 23rd April.

“It’s not ideal,” Tedesco said. He said, ‘Not playing any match for 54 days is not easy. But if there’s one player who can handle it, it’s Jan. a super pro. should be OK.”

Vertonghen still ahead of training , © Belga

As much as what happens at the end of the season, there are some external factors. There are transfer problems, but the selection consists of four players with Tielemans, Kasten, Face (all Leicester) and Lukebakio (Hertha) having been released from their clubs.

“It was something that played a part leading up to this meeting with the Red Devils. It hasn’t been an issue here. Youri Tielemans is also satisfied with his transfer to Aston Villa. If he is, so am I. At Emery he has Is an excellent coach. Even if Wat Face plays in the English second division next year, he will be eligible. He will not lose his qualities.

cool newcomers

After a week of working with newcomers like Damon, Bodart, Tracer and Al-Dakhil, the national coach can already form an image of those players.

Olivier Damon and all the newcomers make a good impression on Tedesco , © Isosport.com

“The newcomers did an excellent job in the first training session. Very intense, they surprised me positively. Batshuayi the same. Now I’ve got it back. He’s played so many consecutive matches so far. He scored in the Turkish Cup final . He is better than in March. Training went well throughout the week. I had the same amount of time as last time to prepare for matches. At the beginning of the week, we mainly looked at ourselves to see what we can improve on. I also want everyone to stick with the group. It is not an option that the players are allowed to go home after Austria as it was a long season. No match is easy. Not even in Estonia. The players Letting go home signals that it’s not that important. And that’s it.”