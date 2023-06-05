National coach Domenico Tedesco wants to send Romeo Lavia to the U23 European Championships, the midfielder still has to decide for himself

Romeo Lavia has impressed for Southampton in his first full season as a professional footballer. Even Anderlecht’s youth product was allowed to make his Red Devils debut in March. In recent weeks, Lavia received another call from Domenico Tedesco. Not to call him up for the A-Team, but to advise Lavia to go with the Young Devils to the European Championship for U21s in Georgia and Romania. The national coach believes a youth European Championship is more useful for Lavia’s development than sitting on the bench in two – on paper – viable qualification matches with the big boys against Austria and Estonia.

Promises can also make good use of Lavia. The Young Devils are in a group with the Netherlands, Portugal and Georgia and hope to win a ticket to the Olympic Games – for this they will have to finish in the top three. Earlier it had been known that some players with Zeno Debust (Anderlecht) and Charles de Kettelier (AC Milan) who had already made minutes with the A-team are in Matthijsen’s pre-selection.

Lavia still has to make her own decision. The midfielder played no less than 35 times for Southampton in his first season as a professional and the accumulation of matches is making itself felt. In October last year, Lavia was also named in Roberto Martinez’s World Cup squad, but was injured in the run-up to the tournament. A few weeks ago, the young Belgian was relegated to the Championship with Southampton, so many Premier League teams are closely monitoring his situation. In other words, he may miss a new injury at such a crucial moment as a toothache. On the other hand, a U23 European Championship, where every match is followed by dozens of scouts from European (sub)top clubs, can be an ideal platform to put yourself in the limelight. to be continued.