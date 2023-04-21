National Geographic celebrates Earth month with productions that highlight the importance of caring for the planet

On the 22nd of April, Saturday, Earth Day is celebrated, also known as World Mother Earth Day. Created in 1970 after a major protest in the United States against pollution, the date aims to alert and raise awareness of the dangers of climate change and invites the public to reflect on how our actions can affect the future of the planet.

In commemoration of this important date, the National Geographic presents productions that emphasize the urgency of caring for the planet and appreciating the beauties that live on it. Check out:

Nat Geo Podcast

New season | Premiere on April 22 on major audio platforms

Hosted by André Carvalhal, the Nat Geo Podcast premieres its new season on Earth Day, April 22nd. The 100% Brazilian audio program explores issues related to the environment and caring for the planet in an informative way, inspiring sustainable actions for the audience. The six new episodes, which premiere fortnightly on Tuesdays, continue to be led by the writer and specialist in design for sustainability André Carvalhal and feature activists and explorers from National Geographic, in addition to special guests such as Marcos Palmeiras, Alice Pataxó, Maurício Arruda, among others. others.

The production of the Nat Geo Podcast, by National Geographic Brasil, is part of the initiatives of the What You Do Matter campaign, which through multiple platforms aims to engage and raise awareness of the public about the importance of collective action for the planet.

Both the new episodes and the first two seasons can be heard on the Radio Disney website and on the Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer audio platforms.

Elephant Secrets

Docusseries | Premieres April 22 on Disney+

Disclosure

Executive produced by James Cameron and narrated by Natalie Portman, “Secret of the Elephants” is yet another production that opens on Earth Day. Divided into four parts, the docuseries arrives in its entirety exclusively on Disney+ on April 22.

The series will forever change everything audiences thought they knew about elephants. They are imposing, loving and wise, but we are only now unlocking the elephants’ deepest secrets. Their strategic thinking, complex emotions and sophisticated communication have created a unique and dynamic culture, making them more like us than we ever imagined.

“Secret of the Elephants” is also a commemoration of National Geographic’s decades of work with elephants, which since 1906 has been portraying these wonderful animals. Sharp lenses have captured elephants in their many roles: from exotic creatures and beasts of burden, to treasures in need of saving.

Europe from above

Docusseries | Premieres April 26 on Disney+

Disclosure

With exclusive access to unmissable places, National Geographic shows in this original production a new aerial perspective of Europe in which the change of seasons throughout the year is visible. It also reveals how tradition, engineering and natural wonders have shaped this epic continent, in a vivid portrait of the region and the people who bring it to life.

With its premiere scheduled for April 26, “Europa Vista de Cima” premieres its three complete seasons exclusively on Disney+.

Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn

Docusseries | Premieres April 28 on Disney+

Gorongosa National Park was known as the Eden of Africa, but 15 years of war almost wiped out the animals for meat or money. It is currently the scene of the largest wildlife restoration effort in history. This is the story of Gorongosa, told through the journey of a feisty elephant, Mwana Nzo. Scarred by war, she and her family slowly adapt to peace in a park now teeming with life.

”Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn” is an essential production for us to understand in Earth Month the impacts that human beings can cause on nature. The original docuseries arrives exclusively on Disney+ on April 28.

National Geographic website