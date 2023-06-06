National Museum of Antiquities reprimanded by Egypt for ‘Afrocentrist’ exhibition

exhibition Kemet. Egypt in Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul and Funk Opened in late April. According to the museum, this is an exploration of “the importance of ancient Egypt and Nubia in the work of composers of the African diaspora”. It is primarily concerned with black artists from the United States drawing Egyptian icons from the past. Visitors see Beyoncé and Rihanna as Queen Nefertiti, rapper Nas as Pharaoh Tutankhamun, and Eddie Murphy as Pharaoh Ramses.

Weijland finds falsification of history “a very heavy word”, he says in the broadcast: “We are a museum that has existed for more than 200 years, with a scientific function. I would consider it more of a statement than a factual one”. More as a political statement.”

Immediately after the opening of the exhibition, a flood of negative reactions poured in from Egypt. Among other things, the RMO was accused of collaborating in the appropriation of Egyptian culture. And now there’s an official email from the Antiquities Service in Egypt saying the museum is guilty of falsifying history because of the “Afrocentric” approach of the exhibits.

“It has been going on for some time, but it has been handed over to the Antiquities Service and the Ministry of Tourism. So at first it came from activist Facebook groups, but now it has come from people we have been working with for 50 years. ” years,” says Weijland.

The RMO will formally object to the decision. Weijland also wants to talk to Egypt’s antiquities authorities. According to the museum, they rely on images that have been released from their context and no Egyptian official has yet visited the exhibition in Leiden.