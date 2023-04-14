Nations Cup: The new LoL community project

The event that the entire LoL community has been waiting for is coming. Encourage and feel represented by your country in the Nations Cup. Discover all the details of the event here.

Fans of competitive League of Legends have always sought to feel represented by the different squads. Whether it’s because they belong to their country, have a player they like, or because they went to the first team they saw, in esports they look for belonging. Now, with the advent of the Copa Naciones, “the Copa América del LoL”, belonging finds us without us looking for it because we will be able to see ourselves represented in an event that faces lots of teams from all over Latin America.

Read also: LLA: Day and time for the final between Six Karma and Rainbow7

What is the Nations Cup?

CódigoEsports had the opportunity to talk with Facundo Pozzo, CEO and Social Media Manager of the Nations Cup, “It is a Latin Cup of LoL by country but besides that it is a tournament made by the community and this type of tournament always has a special uniting factor because it is something that the community wanted, the community did and the community accepted. This good reception is not only seen in how the public received the project on Twitter but also in how the players got involved and how many people are working behind the project with nothing in return, I am very happy that people share this passion that sorry for the project» Pozzo commented.

How was the idea born?

The idea began as an event for Central America and the Caribbean created by XSonic (who is currently in charge of the sports part of the Nations Cup) in 2022. For his part, Pozzo comments that he approached the project to expand the cup to all of Latin America and that Now “it’s the two of us trying to achieve the Latin American dream that is an event for countries.”

Why hold an event by country?

“It is something that was very wanted in the community. In soccer, perhaps I don’t follow the Copa Libertadores but I do follow the Copa América, I don’t follow the Club World Cup but I do follow the World Cup. It is very nice to support your country and it is something that was missing in LoL» explains Facundo.

What will the LoL Nations Cup be like?

In the Nations Cup, squads from Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama and Venezuela (In the future the objective is to include other nations such as Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Honduras, Puerto Rico and Jamaica). In addition, on April 28, 2 days before the end of the event, there will be a Showmatch between Argentina and Chile where, as commented by the organizers, will play a Latin American legend. Among some of the most recognized names that will be in the event, are SolidSnake, Brayaron, Jauny, Baula and Mataz.

On the other hand, the event will not only have great players but will also have a great team behind it that will make the Nations Cup a professional level tournament in which they will have replays, real-time graphics and post-match statistics. You can enjoy the Nations Cup from April 17th through his Twitch channel.