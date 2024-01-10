NATO countries pledge to continue strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

NATO said the allies “reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the security of Ukraine” (EFE/Ilya U. Topper)

member countries of nato He reaffirmed this Wednesday his commitment to continue strengthening Ukraine’s air defense to counter Russian attacks.

In a new period the allies expressed themselves in the sense of NATO-Ukraine Council Ambassador-level meeting, A forum for consultation and decision making in which both parties participate equally.

“The Allies have already provided Ukraine with a wide range of air defense systems and today reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Ukraine’s security,” the coalition said in a statement.

He said that through NATO, the organization’s member states are purchasing 1,000 Patriot air defense missiles “to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, as well as to replenish its stockpile.”

“Germany recently handed over Patriot and Skynex air defense systems and additional IRIS-T air defense missiles to Ukraine,” the transatlantic organization said, while “the United Kingdom is sending about 200 air defense missiles to Ukraine.”

“Today, Allies made clear that they will continue to provide critical military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and a number of Allies outlined plans to provide Billion euros in additional capacities in 2024″Nato added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance “strongly condemns Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian civilians,” as well as “weapons North Korea And iran,

The Norwegian politician said that, for the second year in a row, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “trying to weaken Ukraine with massive attacks, but he will not succeed.”

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO (Photo: Europapress)

“Russia’s campaign of brutality only strengthens Ukraine’s resolve. As Moscow steps up its attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO allies are strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses. We will continue to support the brave Ukrainians as they fight against Russia’s war of aggression, Stoltenberg said.

According to NATO, the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting took place today in Brussels “following the recent waves of intensified Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.”

“The Allies strongly condemn the increase in Russian airstrikes against Ukraine, as well as Russia’s use of ballistic missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran.”Gave details of the transatlantic organization.

This Wednesday’s meeting was called at the request of Kiev and was chaired by Stoltenberg.

NATO allies and Sweden were briefed via video conference by Ukrainian Air Force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk and Deputy Interior Minister Oleksiy Serhiyev.

(with information from EFE)