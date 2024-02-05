Natural lemon gelatin with milk, recipe for a delicious dessert

Do you want to enjoy? delicious sweets, wealthy Natural Lemon Jelly with Milk It will be perfect to enjoy with loved ones or special people without spending long hours in the kitchen, just taking into account that it requires a long time in the refrigerator to become consistent.
The taste of this dessert is incredible and, on the one hand, you can enjoy the sourness of the fruit, but also the creamy consistency it provides. Milk, However, it is important to add juicy lemon pieces so that their aroma and flavor can be felt.
This recipe is step by step and with only six Material to prepare a delicious Natural Lemon Jelly with Milk Bring it from home and serve it as a delicious sweet treat after meals or during cravings, everyone at home will love it!
Material
- 6-8 lemons
- 15 grams natural gelatin
- ¼ cup whole milk, warm
- 1 tablespoon lemon peel
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- sugar to taste
Favorite Brand:
People of your choice.
Preparation
- Wash the lemon, cut it in half and extract its juice with the help of a manual juicer. Strain it to remove the seeds.
- Hydrate natural gelatin in cup of hot milk, mix very well until no lumps remain.
- Manually add or mix the freshly squeezed lemon juice, evaporated milk, sugar to taste, then add the gelatin in the form of a thread, without stopping mixing or mixing.
- Once all the ingredients are mixed, grease a gelatin mold with a little butter or vegetable oil and pour in the previous preparation, placing it in the refrigerator so that it thickens and sets for at least two or three hours .
- Carefully open the mold and garnish with lemon peel, enjoy delicious natural gelatin with milk.
nutritional information
- Calories: 111kcal
- Carbohydrates: 41 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 4g
- Sugar: 09 g
- Fibers: 3g
- Sodium: 0.0001mg
- total fat: 32 grams
- saturated fats: 1 gram