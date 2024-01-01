Nature: Masculinity pays with mental health: The experience of trans men health and wellness

Men consume drugs more than women. The latest figures from the National Plan on Drugs reveal for another year that, compared to them, we do more to avoid or minimize the discomfort caused by psychoactive substances. We also become more depressed and commit more suicide. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 7 out of 10 deaths by suicide are men.

A few months ago, Nature Published a note saying that men often experience discomfort, but we do not share it with anyone. The authors of that article said, “Many manifestations of silence in male mental illness impair subjective well-being and social and occupational functioning, while increasing the risk of suicide.” Apparently, this silence is largely the result of factors related to the way society teaches boys to become men. The expected behaviors associated with masculinity create the framework that guides how we should behave, how we should see ourselves, how we should relate to others, and how we should be perceived by society. In fact, human fragility has been ridiculed and we have all learned to run away from the gentle man.

Do we have difficulty connecting intimately with other men? Why can’t we show ourselves as vulnerable? Is this isolation a risk factor for our mental health?

more information

To answer some of those questions, I wanted to talk to trans men who had been socialized as women. That is, as they move into adulthood, they have experienced part of their lives in the feminine role and the other part in the masculine role. Needless to say, there are as many experiences as there are trans people and, of course, there are a lot of individual differences between men. Not everyone is required to conform to more traditional Western masculine norms. Next, I am going to show you just a few examples with which I will try to briefly verify the thesis of the authors of the article cited above.

Gabriel Ayuso is 49 years old, he is an environmental consultant and he started his transformation just five years ago: “I found myself in conversations with old friends, where I suddenly realized that they had stopped, like That they could no longer share things that we had previously talked about comfortably”. For some time now, Gabriel has participated in a men’s circle that seeks to facilitate the communication of emotions between its members. “I’m part of a group of men and my coworkers always share the same thing: They feel the need to relate to other men on a different level, less superficial, more whole.”

Our behavior is not accidental, but is in accordance with the expectations of society. We must hide, if not deny, pain and weakness. We simply respond to the classic messages of “be a man”, “be strong”, “hold on”. These messages are transmitted very clearly that facing difficulties emotionally is a violation of the ideals of being a true human being.

“I highly condemn micromachismo, so when I found myself alone in front of those fifty-two people, I knew someone would make specific comments,” said Aitor González, who competed in the last Mister España contest when he was thirty. Well, he is a primary school teacher and he is also a trans man. “For example, someone who had just talked to his girlfriend said ‘Hey, my problem is already sleeping’ and of course, I didn’t have the courage to say ‘Dude, don’t do that. Say, he is your friend.’ Others end up reinforcing this behavior with phrases like, ‘Okay man, now you have one less problem.’ “I don’t identify with those looks at all.”

“Studies have shown that these behaviors jeopardize men’s psychological health, but can also compromise the well-being of the people we live with.”

The distorted thing is to keep the emotional landscape hidden real men We follow the most disgusting aspects of social roles. David Moreno, a 52-year-old teacher, explains it this way: “Since I’ve been seen as a cis male, I’ve been able to understand a certain sexist complexity in humorous comments about women that I definitely hate. I do.” Something that Ettore also confirms: “Sometimes I have to force certain behaviors, show a more masculine attitude to fit into that dynamic. From one to another I may be a little more, but in a big group I feel like I don’t fit in at all, it’s hard for me.” Gabriel, for his part, also agrees with him: “Personally Since, the experience in men’s circles has given me the confidence to be a little more relaxed with other men, and not feel so much pressure to ‘act like a man,’ because none of us win from that.”

Unfortunately, these types of widespread attitudes have ramifications at a societal level. Studies have shown that these behaviors jeopardize men’s psychological health, but can also compromise the well-being of those we live with. Self-isolation is one of the resources we use most to manage discomfort, but it only exacerbates the problem, as it destroys the possibility of empathy, compassion and support from those around us. gives. By isolating themselves, men deprive themselves of the opportunity to feel heard and understood by others. On the other hand, it is a human need to regulate our affection and maintain balance in relationships.

On top of this absurdity, many men do not want to seek help for fear of being labeled weak or unable to meet societal expectations. Other problems such as substance abuse, violence, shame, helplessness, despair and ultimately, as I have already mentioned, suicide increase this resistance.

While many of us have complained at one time or another about not knowing our place in feminism, perhaps we should look to how women communicate, learn, and ultimately apply models when it comes to relating to each other. .

