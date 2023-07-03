Naturepunt has more house martinis in Schläbele and Vichelen, but fewer in Vetteren: “could be a coincidence” (Vetteren)

Naturpont Sheldeland counted more inhabited nests than last year during its annual house martin count on Sunday afternoon, which it attributed to an increase in schlebele and vichelen. The number of nests in Väteren is declining.

Rarely in Flanders are there as many house martin colonies as in Vetteren, Schlebele and Vichelen. This is known from the annual censuses. Naturpunt started counting again on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers counted more inhabited nests than in the previous year, particularly in Vichelen with 177 nests and in Skelbele with 143 nests.

In Veteren (145 nests), Naturpunt had forty fewer inhabited nests. “The overall increase is good news, but the decrease in veterans is a pity,” says Antoon Blondeel. “A possible reason? It is hard to say. A decline does not necessarily indicate a sustainable trend. This may happen by chance. Long-term trends are important to us.”

accurate count

According to Blondeel, the count of inhabited nests is very accurate. “We would not have lost much. Those birds do not nest here and there, but gather in colonies. Last year fifteen inhabited nests were counted at Kalkenwart in Kalken. Naturepunt counting will also start there soon.