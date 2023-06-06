Naturpunt and the Children’s Farm Bockslot are going to work together: “It will give Deerlijk a valuable agricultural and nature reserve” (Deerlijk)

The cooperation agreement between Gaverstrecke and Bockslot was signed in a meadow at Bontestierstraat. , © Bas de Wilde

Naturpunt Geverstrecke and the children’s farm Bokkesloot in Dirlijk are going to work more closely together. A settlement for this took place on Saturday in a grass field in Bontestierstraat.

Kinderboerderij Bokkeslot strives for “the realization of a small-scale, sustainable, organic agricultural activity with agricultural education and room to meet people”. Natuurpunt, for its part, seeks to promote biodiversity and does so by acquiring and managing land.

“Naturpunt and the Children’s Farm will work together to realize our objectives and projects at our sites in Wichtensteinweg and Dierlijk,” says Jan Ferrin, chairman of Naturpunt Geverstrecke.

“This will give Dirlijk a valuable agricultural and nature reserve near the children’s farm and Bonte Os. In addition, the children’s farm will participate in the management of the other nature reserves of the Bocksloot Naturpunt Geverstrecke,” says Willem Lebeeuw van Bocksloot.

The collaboration was explained and officially recorded with a letter of intent, which was signed in a meadow at Bontestierstraat.

