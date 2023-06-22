Natuurpunt again sells spring honey from the nature reserve (Asse)

The proceeds from the sale of honey go towards the purchase of new nature reserves and the operation of Naturpunt Asse. , © if

Since 2019, Natuurpunt Asse has been harvesting honey from the Erik’s Orchard Nature Reserve in Zellik. This spring, the beekeeper was once again able to obtain a limited amount of spring honey, which is now for sale in jars.

Erik’s garden in Zellik is one of the nature reserves managed ecologically by Naturpunt on the territory of the municipality of Esse. This standard garden, in which varieties of old fruit trees grow, is located near Kermanspark, Lärbeekbos and the marshes of Gunshorn and Jett. The garden is named after Erik Meerschaut, who was committed to further developing the Keremanspark, but died in 2018.

Naturpunt has set up beehives there and since 2019 honey has been harvested and offered for sale locally. This year, beekeepers harvested a modest amount of spring honey in the months of April and May. Honey is yellow in color and soft in taste, hard in texture and yet easily spreadable.

As in previous years, jars containing five hundred grams of honey are offered for sale for seven euros. You can order through Natuurpunt Asse’s website where you can also choose the pick-up time. The proceeds from the sale will be used by Naturapont Essay to purchase a new nature area and materials for the management of the nature areas and for the normal operation of the department.