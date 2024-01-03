Nauta Home in Cuba? ETECSA launches this offer at half price!

Officials of the State Telecommunications Entity in Cuba (ETECSA), the only entity of its kind on the island, began this half-price offer for Nauta Hogar customers. Starting from next 12th February till 29th of the same month, you will be able to use it with overtime.

,Did you finish your contracted hours at Nauta Hogar? Don’t worry, from February 12 to 29 you can shop at half price, with extra hours and continue to enjoy the service, ” he wrote on his social network. He adds, “Surf longer, pay half.”

Then on their official website, they add that you can make the most of your internet connection “to browse Nauta Hogar without limits with a 50% discount on overtime.”

If you have already consumed all the contracted hours, from February 12 to February 29 you can continue browsing by recharging your Marine account linked to the service through the available channels.

What are these routes according to ETECSA? Online services using TransferMovil and Enzona payment gateways. Nauta User Portal, by using recharge coupon (you can buy it from the nearest telecom agent). From abroad, family and friends can top up your account. TransferMovil and Enzona payment gateways.

ETECSA OFFER WITH NOTA HOGAR IN CUBA

What is included in this ETECSA offer for Nauta Hogar? According to them, the promotion includes that, from February 12 to 29, there will be a 50% discount on the established rate in overtime hours associated with the Nauta Hogar service.

Installed rate: 12.50CUP/hour & Promotional rate: 6.25CUP/hour

Who is this promotion aimed at? This promotion is intended for subscribers of the Nauta Hogar service who have consumed the hours of the contracted plan and wish to continue browsing the Internet.

Does this discount apply to all Nauta? They state that this is valid for domestic service only. This does not apply to temporary Nauta accounts (cards), accounts related to the service of hotel business or airport business, permanent Nauta national public navigation accounts and business home Nauta accounts.



