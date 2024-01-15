Navalny’s death: details, reactions and news

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reacting to reports of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in prison, told reporters traveling with him in Munich, Germany on Friday that “”Russia is responsible for this.”

Blinken, however, suggested that the United States was still working to confirm Navalny’s death, and clarified that the United States holds Russia responsible for the opposition leader’s death.

“For more than a decade, the government of President Vladimir Putin prosecuted, poisoned, and imprisoned Alexei Navalny, and now there are reports of his death. First, if these reports are true, our condolences go out to his wife and Are with the family.”

Blinken added, “Furthermore, his death in a Russian prison and the imprisonment and fear of one individual underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system Putin built.” “Russia is responsible. We will talk to many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, especially if these reports prove true.”

Earlier on Friday, US Homeland Security chief Jake Sullivan said the administration was “actively seeking confirmation” about the reports.