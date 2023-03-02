Navarro seeks to attract the video game industry to the capital

Guanajuato, Gto. The municipal president, Alejandro Navarro, was in Los Angeles, California, where he visited the headquarters of Riot Games Incorporation. Its purpose: to invite them to use the emblematic settings of Guanajuato in the next releases of the company, as already seen in the multiplayer racing video game Forza Horizon and the video game launched by Activision Call of Duty.

An official statement reported the above and explains that “Riot Games Incorporation is one of the most important American video game developers that organizes electronic sports tournaments in North America and creator of League of Legends, considered the most played PC video game in the world.”

Navarro explained it this way:

“We seek to attract the video game industry to the Bajío region and, specifically, to Guanajuato Capital, to actively participate in the promotion of this important technological line in Mexican territory, with eSPorts tournaments, cosplay cups, online League combat. of Legends and links with universities that foster innovation”.

The Municipal President of Guanajuato was one of the guests at the Convoy for the Internationalization of Mexican Municipalities promoted by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. He added:

“Riot Games could organize events to concentrate the player community in Guanajuato Capital. Our city’s tie-in with the developer could include League of Legends tournaments and even a cosplay expo.”

Navarro added that he will be in charge of making institutional connections to link the American company with the technological universities of the state of Guanajuato and institutions dedicated to research, to create programs that stimulate the innovative talent of students who wish to study or are already pursuing careers such as video game engineering, digital art, information and communication technologies, software engineering or others.

Guanajuato, Best Heritage City to enjoy history: Unknown Mexico

The tourist magazine México Desconocido nominated the city of Guanajuato in the category of “Best Heritage City to enjoy history”, as part of the fifth edition of the “Best of Mexico 2023” awards.

“For its natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth, for all its traditions, for the hospitality of its people, Guanajuato once again stands out among the best destinations in Mexico in these awards,” informed the municipal president of Guanajuato, Alejandro Navarro.

This nomination is added to the recognition as the most beautiful city in Mexico, granted by the México Travel Awards, and the award as the most reliable colonial destination in the country, granted by the reading public of the international publication Reader’s Digest, as well as the Editor’s Choice award. Hot Spot that the city of Guanajuato obtained as a destination of excellence in the seventh edition of the Food and Travel Reader Awards, said the first mayor

To pay tribute to the benefits of the different regions that make up the country and highlight the attractive Mexican diversity, México Desconocido organized this contest, in which the most impressive national destinations participate in categories such as Heritage Cities, magical towns, religious routes and Mexicanness. among other. To reward the best destinations and the best tourist experiences in Mexico, voting begins at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 on the website https://lomejormexico.com/.

