NaVi and CS:GO hand in hand at every Major

He BLAST.TV Paris Major It hasn’t started yet and it has already made history in esports. The one that will be the last Major of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) let us a historic milestone before even beginning. This achievement is in conjunction with one of the most historic organizations on the scene, Natus Vincere (NaVi). Through a 3-0 in the RMR Europe A qualifier, NaVi qualified for the Paris Major ensuring its participation in all the Majors in the history of CS:GO. The Ukrainian team leaves its mark in history as the organization that played the maximum amount of Majorshaving the particularity of not miss anyone.

Among so many organizations that will remain in the history of CS:GO, NaVi writes one more chapter in its section. Although the Ukrainian organization was already an unquestionable part of this hall of fame, Now add one more reason. NaVi qualifies for the 19th Major in CS:GO history, the BLAST.TV Paris Major. With this, NaVi not only remains in history as the team that played the most Majors, but also marks the record of having participated in each and every one.

19 CS:GO Majors total, and we are the only club that will play them all! #navination — NAVI (@natusvincere) April 7, 2023

NaVi will be at the last CS:GO Major

From Jönköping, Sweden in 2013 to Paris 2023, NaVi it has been in all of them and will be in the last. The historic Ukrainian team signed their pass to the Paris Major after scoring a 3-0 in it RMR European. NaVi moved on the fast track, winning all three necessary matches without missing a beat along the way. Oleksandr Kostyliev’s team «s1mple» beat Into The Breach and falcons to get into the best of three for the first ticket to the Major. In this meeting, NaVi beat no more, no less than FaZe Clanwith a forceful 2-0 that leaves a historical mark.

Search in the Major you are looking for will be NaVi. The organization named ‘Born to win’ gets a special recognition in this last Major. Complete stamp collection for NaVi, who adds Paris to his list to have participated in 19 CS: GO Majors. One of those who celebrated such a special achievement was its greatest protagonist, s1mple. The GOAT of CS: GO congratulated his team through Twitter for completing perfect attendance on Major appointments. s1mple it was part of 9 of these classifications, adding the tenth and double digits in Paris.

2-0 against @FaZeClan and we qualified for last CS:GO Paris Major / GGWP

The only organization in csgo history that is present at ALL Majors, congratz @natusvincere #navination —Sasha (@s1mpleO) April 7, 2023

If there is a better way for NaVi to close his story in CS: GO, it is by becoming champion of the last Major. The Ukrainian organization has raised its state of form and, as always, is a candidate to fight for the title. Title that he fought so many times and rarely obtained. Despite having participated in the 18 previous Majors, NaVi only managed to lift the trophy once. It was in Stockholm 2021 that recently NaVi he was able to add his first Major. Something to which he stayed at the doors many times, being runner-up in four opportunities.