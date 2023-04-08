NAVI becomes the only team to play all the CS:GO Majors

Few organizations are in the ecosystem of esports as important and historical as Natus Vincere. The Ukrainian organization has a presence in almost all competitive video games and has raised great titles throughout its history. One of NAVI’s most successful departments is in CS:GO, shooter in which they have just made history after confirming their presence in the next Major in Paris. The team now led by s1mple will be the only organization to have participated in all the Majors played in CS:GO, 19 of 19.

A few days after the launch of counter strike 2 the developer itself confirmed that the BLAST.Tv Major Paris would be the last big CS:GO event. After ten years of events, the French capital will be the last city before the first major of CS2 already confirmed in Denmark and organized by PGL. For this very reason, and for many other incentives, nobody wants to miss the last dance in a video game that has made history. Natus Vincere and fnatic have been the first teams to confirm their presence in said tournament after quickly overcoming the RMR Europe Aclassification that has caused an important milestone.

NAVI has been in all the Majors of CS:GO

The Ukrainian organization defeated FaZe in a solid match on Friday to earn legend status and skip the first stage of the Major. After that victory, NAVI is the only team to have participated in all 19 Majors played in CS:GO. Jönköping was the first city to host this very special appointment with Dream Hack Winter 2013, event that fnatic ended up winning. NAVI participated in this event with a roster formed by Zeus, starix, ceh9, seized and kibaken. Despite having great players, the team said goodbye to the event without knowing victory. It should be noted that before eight fewer teams participated than now, so the difficulty of qualifying was considerable.

From that Dream Hack Winter 2013, NAVI’s presence in each Major has not stopped. Besides, Of the 19 contested, he has achieved Legend status in 14 of them. The Ukrainian organization can boast of having reached the semifinals three times and having played up to five finals. Despite the important number, he has only been able to win one, that of Stockholm Major in 2021. It should be noted that fnatic would be the second team in this classification since it has only been missing in three Majors and consecutively. NiP could match the British organization if they reach Paris. Besides, Dupreeh You can follow in NAVI’s footsteps and become the only player in history to have played each of the appointments.