NAVI dresses as an executioner and defeats Team Heretics

The new week in VCT EMEA has begun, the teams of the contest of Valorant most important in the region already have everything (or almost everything) ready to face his new rival with a single goal: get a victory to continue climbing positions in the Positions table. At the opening of this third week of competition we have had the exciting participation of Team Heretics, the team led by m1xwell played a great series against NAVI, however unfortunately it was not enough to defeat the squad of ANGE1 and company.

The Spanish team had been alternating victories and defeats, they had a setback on the first day, falling 2-0 against FUT Esports, but in what was the last game of the superweek, the heretics achieved their first victory with a crushing victory over Karmine Corp. It seemed that Heretics took flight in the VCT EMEA, However, these last two weeks they had to deal with two candidates for the title: fnatic and NAVI, what moments ago ended up confirming two new defeats.

After a resounding defeat against fnatic for 2-0, the heretics They were looking to turn the page with a great triumph against NAVI and, despite the enormous series that their efforts did not reach, the Spanish team fell 2-1 on the Pearl maps (3-13), Lotus (13-9) and Ascent (13-2), and consummated his third defeat at this start of the VCT EMEA. with this result Heretics a 1-3 record is recorded that places him in ninth place in the Classification. The other four games of the week still have to be played but the alarms are already on because the heretics they could be in the last position of the European contest.

All the matches of Week 3 of the VCT EMEA

Today – Matchday 9

Tomorrow – Matchday 10

koi vs. FUT Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

vs. – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX. Team Liquid vs. fnatic – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

Friday 14 – Matchday 11

giants vs. BBL Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

vs. – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX. Team Vitality vs. Karmine Corp – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

